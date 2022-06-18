7 Best women's footwear under Rs 899 to grab from the Amazon fashion wardrobe refresh sale

Your footwear tells you who you are! Yes, subconsciously everyone notices your footwear and it's important to wear good shoes to make the right impression. Amazon fashion wardrobe refresh sale brings to you the best out of the lot to steal from. From footwear for everyday moments to designs made for exquisite events and luxurious vacations, discover seven types of affordable footwear every stylish woman needs in her wardrobe.

Here are 7 footwear from Amazon fashion wardrobe refresh sale

Scroll on to find the perfect footwear for you at slashed prices from Amazon sale!

1. Red Pumps

Pumps help in enhancing the glamour quotient. Wear a pair of slim-fit jeans and pair them with black pumps or wear a little black dress and pair it with contrasting pumps. Wear a pair of pumps and give your height a classic look.

Price: Rs 799

2. Nude Mules

Mules are easy-to-wear footwear that you can rock almost on all occasions. If heels aren’t your go-to shoes, mules can give beauty to your feet without any strain. Characterized by a soft sole, these ballerinas have been designed to give stylish comfort to your feet at all times. Relaxing yet cool, these bellies make for a must-have pair in your wardrobe.

Price: Rs 374

3. White Block Heel

Block heels are comfortable and stylish and won't let you fall. This classy pair of white heels can be worn to prom, dates and even to the office. They will look really good if paired with pencil skirts or cigarette pants. It's a versatile piece that can go well with most styles!

Price: Rs 499

4. Lace-up Heels

Lace-ups are the type of heels which are like ankle-straps and hold your ankles firmly. Instead of a strap, they have a lace in varied colours, which could sit anywhere between 4 to 7 inches above your ankle. They are decidedly feminine and particularly chic. You can wear these heels with a mini dress, a mini skirt and even with casual denim shorts to add a touch of glamour.

Price: Rs 849

5. Golden Shiny Heels

Even with a great pair of nude heels on your shoe rack, you’re likely to have events pop up here and there where you want a heel that gives you a little something extra—even if you aren’t a heel girl. For events where you’re wearing something neutral and don’t want to look like you’re heading for a meeting, a pair of statement heels is the solution.

Price: Rs 849

6. Bright Red Heels

There’s nothing worse than having an interview or wedding coming up and needing to run out the night before because you don’t have heels to pair with your outfit. Having a pair of heels (that you can walk in) in a red colour that you can wear to any and all heel-worthy events is a rite of passage as a woman, and it’s better to get one pair you really love than a poor-quality pair you have to keep replacing.

Price: Rs 664

7. Grey block heels

This stunner is a must-have number that can be teamed up with all types of outfits. The neutral grey hue gels well for all occasions and is indeed a striking footwear number with an offbeat design. The sole is covered with TPR to provide you with extra comfort.

Price: Rs 700

We hope you found your perfect pair of shoes from our curated list of 7 footwear for women from the Amazon fashion wardrobe refresh sale. These stunning fashion pieces are available at discounted prices only till the sale ends, so grab them all before it's too late. These stylish shoes will also work as a great gifting item for your sibling or friend’s birthday.

