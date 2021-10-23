7 Contemporary earrings under Rs 650 you can ace to your upcoming graduation or birthday party

There are days where we don’t bother about anything in life and there are days where we take hours to get ready. As the world is finding its way back to normal after the pandemic, schools and colleges are reopening, parties are on and get-togethers are no more just in the Club House app. This means we got to bring back our fashion game and dress up in style for every occasion. Graduation party or a friend’s birthday treat, here are 7 contemporary earrings that’ll instantly up your style and add oomph to your look.

The brass gold colour is something classic that’ll suit all outfits. These contemporary Bali earrings in brass gold colour will look good especially along with your ethnic attire and can be teamed up with choker necklaces. It’s elegant and charming and will be a great addition to your glam look.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 199

Gone are the days where you feature the same design on both the lobes of your ears. Hop on the trend and don these contemporary black and gold drop earrings that come in two different yet complementing designs. Whether you are in the mood to go ethnic or contemporary, go casual or all out, this is what you were looking for!

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 259

Ear chains are a pair of jewellery that is meant to adorn the ears as well as a part of the hair. If you're dressing up in a traditional ensemble, then amp up your accessory game with stylish earrings and don’t even worry about the weight of your chunky danglers as the ear chain will take care of it.

Price: Rs 1152

Deal: Rs 165

Butter wings-life crystal-studded earrings that are super chic are next on our list. This fuss-free earring can be an excellent gifting item and can also be worn every day as it is minimal, elegant and stylish.

Price: Rs 916

Deal: Rs 184

Today’s millennials are obsessed with funky things. This contemporary design, geometric drop earrings feature a funky touch with its contrasting choice of colours and is the best pick to make a statement. You can ditch all accessories and yet win the day in style with just this pair of earrings.

Price: Rs 795

Deal: Rs 575

With a white pearl and a gold plate, this contemporary earring set is a perfect pick for those who hate wearing earrings but have to wear them for the party. It's lightweight and doesn't cause any irritation or pain on your earlobes.

Price: Rs 1950

Deal: Rs 650

This geometric golden dangler earring is attractive and has a charming appearance. It’ll go well with both modern and traditional looks and is sure a conversation starter.

Price: Rs 645

Deal: Rs 445

