7 Efficient Backpacks From Amazon Deal of the Day That Can Make Your Life Easy

Whether you are traveling a long distance or somewhere nearby, sometimes a fancy bag cannot hold all your stuff. In these times, a backpack is all you need to keep your things secured and carry them around with ease. Keeping the same in mind, we've curated a list of some of the most efficient backpacks that are currently available at reasonable prices on the Amazon Deal of the Day.

1. POLESTAR Vintage Travel Backpack

The ergonomic design and lightweight of this vintage travel backpack makes it a perfect fit for you as a daily accessory. This backpack also has a padded laptop compartment with an elastic strap lock. The shoulder straps are padded, breathable and have mesh in the back with an adjustable S-Curved design. This backpack is water resistant and has a capacity of 32 litre. What makes this backpack even more efficient is its 2 full-size compartments, 1 front zipper and 2 side pockets.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 619

2. Arctic Fox Slope Anti Theft Backpack

If you are a person who uses public transport a lot, you definitely need this anti-theft backpack. This anti-theft backpack also comes with a water repellent rain cover giving it extra protection from rain and other natural elements. This backpack is built from abrasion-resistant material. It has a bottle or umbrella holding pouch on the side of the bag. It also has a built-in USB port that offers hands-free charging of your phone and other electronic devices. The backpack offers top notch security with imported SBS branded zippers, and has a 24-litre capacity with 400D twill polyester PU coated fabric.

Price: Rs 2599

Deal: Rs 1439

3. Pazzo 33 Ltr Black & Blue Casual Backpack

This backpack has a storage capacity of 33 ltr and is made for your daily use as well as travel purposes. It can be used as a college bag, school bag, office bag or just simply as a carrier bag. It has 3 large compartments, 1 side bottle-holding pocket and 1 internal organizer to store pens, keys, money etc. This backpack is made from lightweight polyester fabric. It also has adjustable and padded shoulder straps and a 3D air flow panel to prevent sweating and stuffiness.

Price: Rs 1699

Deal: Rs 799

4. Artistix Talon Anti-Theft Design Laptop Backpack

Made from water-resistant, high density premium nylon, this anti-theft backpack is perfect for your daily use and as an office bag. The polyester that this backpack is made of, is a very resilient material that's resistant to abrasion, heat, stretching and shrinking, and it is one of the most widely used synthetic fibres. It also has adjustable and well supported shoulder straps that exerts minimal tension on your shoulders.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 999

5. POLESTAR Xplore 55 L Hiking/ Trekking/ Camping/ Travelling Rucksack Backpack

Going for a hike, trek or camping? Pack your things in this travel-friendly rucksack backpack and forget worrying about them. This rucksack has an ergonomic design, is lightweight and has a padded breathable mesh back with adjustable S-curved straps that help spread the weight around and give your arms extra flexibility and movability. This rucksack is made of PU-coated polyester and has a capacity of 55 litres. It is also water-resistant and has a compartment to keep your shoes and your umbrella. It comes with a rain cover and a radium reflector which makes it visible in the dark and hence easily trackable.

Price: Rs 2990

Deal: Rs 899

6. KLEIO Unisex Light Weight Backpack

This is a minimal use light weight casual backpack for times when you just need to carry a few things with you. It is crafted with two back straps, a grab handle and one main compartment along with two zip pockets. It contains adjustable straps that let you find a comfortable carrying position. You can use wet neutral colored cloth to wipe it clean but it is not recommended to wash it. It is made of durable tetron and polyester lining with high quality creme tone hardware.

Price: Rs 1399

Deal: Rs 863

7. Tripole 45 Ltrs Backpack with Sling Bag Attachment

When you are on a hike or a day long trek all you want is a backpack that holds all your things together and is not inconvenient for you to carry. This backpack is perfect to carry out the task and it comes with a carabiner which can be used to hang utility items like water bottles. The multiple compartments help to keep your stuff organized. There is a fibre frame at the back that provides support and a sternum strap for stability around the chest to make it easier to carry heavy weight. It is made of highly durable, water-repellent and water-proof defense-grade fabric for rough and tough use. An added bonus is a sling bag cum waist pouch that is attached to the bag but can be taken out for using separately.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 1899

These 7 efficient backpacks are your best friend. They will keep your essentials and your secrets safe without giving you any strain. Buy these backpacks at much lower prices on Amazon Deal of the Day. Hurry! grab these before they get sold out.

