The festive season is here and now is the best time to slay in traditional Indian wear. These traditional Indian ensembles include sarees, kurtas, salwar suits, lehenga sets, palazzos, anarkali kurtas, and many more. We have come up with some fashionable ethnic wear for you to choose from Amazon Deal of the Day and flaunt your ethnicity this festive season.

7 Gorgeous Ethnic Outfits For Women in Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Womanista Women's Georgette Sarees

Womanista is a brand that produces indigenously designed sarees that add a feel of ethnicity and elegance to a woman’s attire. All the sarees are made with premium quality fabrics that are durable and stay new for a longer time. This particular saree is gorgeous in itself as it is made of georgette, has a beautiful floral print and dazzling artificial mirror border. It is made of art silk and comes with a beautiful pink colored blouse. It is perfect for summer or daytime outings but you can also wear it at night by pairing it with some dazzling jewelry.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 589

Buy Now

2. Lymio Women Kurta

Comfort is the key when it comes to casual or daily wear kurtas for women and this kurta from Lymio is super comfortable. Made with pure cotton this kurta is perfect for the Indian weather and especially the summers. It is a kurta set that comes with a kurta and a pair of matching pants. You can wear it as casual wear, party wear, daytime clothing or even evening wear. The straight cut of this kurta gives you enough room to move around, the calf length of the kurta enhances your features and the 3/4th sleeves make you look lean.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 609

Buy Now

3. Ayukta Women Anarkali Kurti

Anarkali kurtis can never go out of fashion especially when it's the festive season. This beautiful anarkali kurti is made of 100% rayon so you can be comfortable as well as stylish. The kurta is ankle length so if you like long-length kurtas this one's for you. The design features delicate floral prints and intricate patchworks in a vibrant yellow color. This is a perfect combination of indigenous and contemporary style.

Price: Rs 1599

Deal: Rs 549

Buy Now

4. Shasmi Women's Silk Blend Kanjivaram

Kanchipuram or Kanjivaram silk sarees are a type of silk sarees made in the Kanchipuram region in Tamil Nadu, India. These sarees were traditionally worn by brides and other women during special occasions in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. But, today these sarees are available everywhere and worn by women throughout the country during festive and traditional occasions. This particular gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece and both the saree and blouse are made of tussar silk. The base color of this saree is yellow but it has various pink and orange zari designs all over. It is very comfortable to wear and can be worn as a festive wear or party wear.

Price: Rs 3330

Deal: Rs 629

Buy Now

5. Greciilooks Women’s Straight A-line Cotton Blend Women’s Kurta

This kurta set from Greciilooks includes a kurta and a palazzo and is perfect for you if you like to keep it simple even on festive occasions. It is made of good quality cotton and rayon which are lightweight fabrics that are soft on the skin, thereby offering the best of comfort. This kurta has a straight cut, a simple boat neck neckline and 3/4th sleeve, and all of these features give you enough room to move around freely.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 629

Buy Now

6. Womanista Women's Net Saree

Net sarees have the perfect balance between ethnic and traditional Indian attire and a modern design. This particular saree is very pretty and glittery, and the powder pink color is soft and angelic. The see-through transparent material gives your festive outfit a bold and modern twist. The saree is made of an open-mesh fabric with coarse construction which means it's durable as long as you don’t machine wash it or use it roughly.

Price: RS 5149

Deal: Rs 1179

Buy Now

7. Womanista Crepe Saree with Blouse Piece

What makes crepe sarees so comfortable is the soft fabric that they are made of. This gorgeous red colored saree comes with a blouse piece and gives off lehenga vibes. The best part about this saree is that it is ready-to-wear and the red embellished satin blouse gives an extraordinary light and shade effect. The best way to keep this saree in its original form for a long time is to dry clean it.

Price: Rs 6049

Deal: Rs 1789

Buy Now

Whether you wear a saree, kurta, lehenga, or a t-shirt and jeans, we’re sure you look beautiful in everything you wear. Although if you want to embrace your roots and represent your traditions, Amazon Deal of the Day is here with a range of ethnic clothes for women that are perfect for a festive shopping list. Now hurry and add your favorites to the shopping cart from the above list and get ready to slay your Dussehra and Diwali looks!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

7 Best Workout Clothes for Women from Amazon Deal of the Day

7 Efficient Backpacks From Amazon Deal of the Day That Can Make Your Life Easy