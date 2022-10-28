7 Hair Care Essentials That Will Keep Your Hair Healthy Around the Clock

Is your hair misbehaving despite all the haircare regimes that you are addicted to? It is time to pamper your hair with better alternatives and intensive treatments. No, you need not spend a fortune. We are here with the best 7 budget-friendly hair care essentials that you can incorporate into your weekly hair care routine from the comfort of your home. Along with skin, make sure you pay equal heed to the health status of your hair. After all, hair too requires superfoods to survive a hectic and busy life. Remember! It is not how your hair looks but it is also about how your hair feels. 7 Best Hair Care Essentials to Improve the Quality of Your Hair

1. Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Peptide Repair Rescue Conditioner Who says you need to visit a salon to pamper your hair from roots to tips? The Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Peptide Repair Rescue Conditioner will resolve all of your hair woes at home. It is a conditioner especially crafted for damaged hair. With a lightweight detangling formula, this conditioner performs well on weakened hair follicles, strands, and cuticles. What’s interesting? This conditioner gently cocoons each of your hair strands with the necessary ingredients, improving hair elasticity, quality, and texture as a whole.

Price: Rs. 1,000 Deal Price: Rs. 850 Buy Now 2. Vedix Ayurvedic Hair Mask After the n number of Youtube experiments on your hair, if you are still looking for an intensive, practical, pocket-friendly, and easy-to-use hair mask, today marks the end of your frantic search and failed experiments. This Ayurvedic Hair Mask from Vedix is what you need to get at the earliest. It is enriched with amla, lemon, neem, and other scientific powers of Ayurveda. If you possess oily hair, then this hair mask will also aid in balancing your scalp’s oil production. It will help you bid adieu to scalp irritation, hair thinning, and split ends. Sounds like your dream hair? Get your hands on this hair mask and nourish your hair with the powerful boost of Ayurvedic ingredients to make every hair flip count.

Price: Rs. 599 Deal Price: Rs. 449 Buy Now 3. Matrix opti.care Smooth Straight Professional Shampoo and Conditioner Combo This Matrix opti.care Smooth Straight Professional Shampoo and Conditioner Combo is an ultra-smoothing set that will help your drab hair to undergo a fab transformation. Formulated with the goodness of shea butter, this shampoo and conditioner combo moisturizes your hair and softens chemically treated hair like magic. And what’s worth noting? The combo is trusted by the majority of hairdressers in town. If you wish to bid a forever goodbye to frizzy and unruly hair, this combo is surely the magical potion that your hair needs.

Price: Rs. 650 Deal Price: Rs. 617 Buy Now 4. Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask For attaining salon-like lustrous and smooth hair at home get your hands on Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask. It will lay a blanket of glitz and good health onto your dull and drab hair. It is enriched with white lotus and camellia brought to you straight from the land of beauty secrets, Korea. This mask is your hair’s new BFF that will help in fighting frizz and hair fall. It enhances the volume of your hair and leaves behind silky smooth perfection. So what are you waiting for? You are just a hair mask away from attaining the hair of your dreams!

Price: Rs. 650 Deal Price: Rs. 599 Buy Now 5. ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum Hair serums have lately entered the market and left hair-obsessed women stunned. Hair serums do a great job of eliminating frizz and promoting hair density. Wish to add an effective hair serum to your daily hair care regime? Grab ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum which is loaded with magical powers of redensyl, anagain, procapil, and capilia longa perfect for controlling hair fall. This serum awakens dormant hair stem cells, stimulates hair follicles, promotes healthy blood circulation, and thereby promotes much-needed hair growth.

Price: Rs. 1,999 Deal Price: Rs. 1,049 Buy Now 6. Bodywise Anti Dandruff Lotion Are you battling with dandruff? Make it a thing of the past by indulging in Bodywise Anti Dandruff Lotion. It is an anti-dandruff lotion that removes stubborn flakes and controls excess sebum. Ichthyol pale, zinc pyrithione, tea tree oil, and menthol are the four hero ingredients that help in fighting fungal and bacterial infections experienced by your scalp. To smoothen your scalp, indulge in an intensive dandruff removal treatment right away.

Price: Rs. 399 Deal Price: Rs. 349 Buy Now 7. The Skin Story Daily Hair Care Kit Dealing with damaged, dry, and frizzy hair every day? Add this daily hair care kit from The Skin Story to your Amazon cart without any second thoughts. It contains keratin shampoo, conditioner, hair serum, and a wooden comb. If you wish to tame frizzy hair at the earliest, then these hair care products are meant for you. They are rich in proteins and thus perfect for strengthening hair. With an instant anti-frizz and conditioning therapy, this kit replenishes the natural keratin levels of your hair and helps you attain a Rapunzel-like mane.