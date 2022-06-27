7 Premium silver jewellery for women under Rs.2999 on the Amazon deals today

Although the fashion world has gravitated a bit towards blingier gold tones in recent years, the simplicity of silver jewellery always remains an elegant classic. This is why silver jewellery is quite a staple in every modern woman’s wardrobe. Irrespective of what your style quotient is, an elegant piece of silver jewellery will add a much needed chicness and glam to your attire. Here, we have a list of premium silver jewellery available at astonishing prices on the Amazon deals today.

7 Premium silver jewellery on the Amazon deals today:

Here, we have a list of silver jewellery for women that is elegant, glamorous and super classy.

This jewellery set is made of 925 stamped sterling silver, embedded with 8mm AAA+ zircons. A timeless classic, includes a sterling silver chain. The set comes in a cute GIVA jewellery box along with a GIVA jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care and a pair of extra silicon stoppers. These heart-shaped stud earrings in sparkling zircons feature the most gorgeous sparkling crystals, set in a square of silver. Simple, and stunning!

This super trendy sterling silver earrings and necklace set can be styled with your western as well as your traditional outfits. The unique cut and design of the necklace will definitely set you apart and the classic studs will add an elegant touch. The set is coated with rhodium to prevent the silver from getting tarnished which means that you will be able to don this set for a very long time.

This choker necklace set is just perfect for the wedding season! It can be donned with your lehenga, salwar suit and even a traditional gown. The set comprises an alloy-plated silver choker, matching pair of earrings and a maangtikka - all decked with Austrian diamonds. The silver plating does not fade or rust easily in spite of regular use if proper care is taken. The traditional design of this jewellery has a hint of modernity to it which makes it so classy and beautiful.

If you are a cat person or looking for a present for a cat-lover, then this pendant is just perfect! Made of 925 stamped sterling silver, rhodium plated, with AAA+ quality zircon stones and lacquer coated 6mm pearl, this necklace will add a chic vibe to your western outfit. It is hypoallergenic and perfect for sensitive skin. The necklace comes in a cute GIVA jewellery box along with a GIVA jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

If you prefer dainty earrings over heavy ones, then these modern, feminine and elegant earrings featuring a charming drizzle drop made with sparkling zircon stones will be just perfect for you! The earrings are made of AAA+ quality zircons and 925 silver with rhodium e-coat, making them tarnish free. The earrings are designed to capture the marvel of nature's shiny drizzle and fill you with that mesmerising beauty. They can be paired perfectly with your formal or daily attire.

Gift yourself this alluring ring, or bring a smile on your mom or sister’s face with this classic zircon studded solitaire ring. The AAA+ zircons are of impeccable quality and with 925 Hallmark Silver - this solitaire ring is a classic choice for many for its timeless appeal. The design truly needs no introduction. It’s simply a perfect balance between classy, elegant and bold! How about making this ring YOUR date night staple?

This unique bracelet is studded with zircons and is made of sterling silver. With charming hearts ending in sparkling zircons, this bracelet has a charm that's hard to put into words. This bracelet has an innate richness. Once it's on, you won’t feel like taking it off. The classic design of the bracelet makes it an impressive piece of jewellery that can be worn anytime on any occasion.

If you are looking to upgrade your jewellery collection, then invest in a timeless piece of premium silver jewellery. Mentioned above are classic, elegant and radiant pieces of silver jewellery available at astonishing prices on the Amazon deals today. So grab them before it's too late!