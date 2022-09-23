With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 starting today, all Amazon users, it’s the perfect chance to buy your favorite products on sale that are at unbelievably low prices. Also, some of the best and most trusted brands are a part of this sale, so you don’t have to worry about the quality of what you purchase. Now, since there are so many options to choose from, we understand your dilemma. But don’t worry because we’ve curated a list of some of the best pairs of heels for you right here! Keep reading to know more. 7 Stylish Heels You Can Buy from Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Denill Women's Block Hee l This subtle tan colored block heel is so classy that you can wear it everywhere from your workplace to your parties. The synthetic rubber sole and the buckle closure gives this heel a solid grip so you do not need to worry about tripping or the shoes falling off. This heel is also water resistant and comes in the finest material.

Price: Rs 1995 Deal: Rs 594 Buy Now 3. Shoetopia Women's Casual Comfortable Fashion Heel This designer high heel from Shoetopia is made for your parties and date nights. These heels are lightweight, comfortable and come with a padded insole. The outer sole is made from slip resistant resin that has a soft sweat proof lining. This heel is a perfect blend between comfort and style and even though it's high you will not feel discomfort if you wear it all day.

Price: Rs 2999 Deal: Rs 1274 Buy Now 4. Do Bhai Women Material Synthetic Stylish Fashion Heel Sanda l These block heeled pumps are crafted for that modern and confident lady in you who is ready to take on any challenge. This heel is comfortable for every season and is perfect for work outfits, casual looks, with dresses, while shopping, or even traveling. The heel’s height is not much so you do not need to worry about tripping, and the block shape gives you more ground to balance yourself on. The classic white color goes with any attire you wear and the cushioned inner lining prevents shoe bites.

Price: Rs 1995 Deal: Rs 679 Buy Now 5. Do Bhai Womens Solid Mid Top Block Heeled Boots Boots are the new trend in the footwear market as they can be paired up with pants, skirts, and shorts. This particular boot is made of synthetic upper material and a TPR sole with a round toe shape and pull on closure. It is very easy to wear and remove and has a cushioned inner material that makes you feel like you are walking on the clouds. It is perfect for the winters but you can also wear it in the summers if you are pairing it with cute boot-cut jeans or a long skirt.

Price: Rs 2995 Deal: Rs 849 Buy Now 6. Do Bhai Women Wedges Heels Sandal Wedges are the most comfortable form of heels as they give you the right amount of elevation without tampering with your balance. This anti-sweat and slip-resistant wedge heel is perfect for the festive season. It's gorgeous and the festive silver color is great for the night time. However, you can also wear it during the day if you plan your overall look well. You can wear this pair of wedges for long hours and not feel any discomfort.