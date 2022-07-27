7 Stylish kurta sets for women from Amazon deals today

One can never have enough kurtas. For every occasion and everyday casual look, the easiest choice is always a kurta set that is easy breezy and comfy. In today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you the 7 best kurta sets under discounted prices that will help you look pretty all day, every day! These casual wear to occasional wear kurta sets are definitely a must-grab!

Here are 7 Kurta sets from Amazon deals today

Scroll on to get your hands on them right away as it's on sale only for a limited time span.

1. Green Women's Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta

This elegant bottle green kurta with a red dupatta and matching palazzo pants is a seasonless number that you can team up with a nice pair of heels for a simple and modest look. This ethnic number will look great on all complexions.

Price: Rs 699

2. Pink Kurta Set

Love a monochromatic etnic look? This is the one for you to grab. This peppy pink number features embroidered floral print details and is indeed a chic pick to slay in style this season, especially as pink is the hot colour that’s trending.

Price: Rs 699

3. Ruby Cotton Straight Embroidery Kurti

Here’s a millennial-friendly look with form-fitted pants and a three-fourth sleeve kurta that oozes party vibes but can also be worn to temples, work and the office. The soothing green colour gives it a unique style tweak.

Price: Rs 619

4. Cotton Printed Straight Kurta with Palazzos Pants

I love this dark forest green colour and everything about this simple yet stunning kurta set. It's got an ethnic glam that will give you a classy look and amp up your look. Team it with apt jewellery, makeup and hair to make a dashing statement in style.

Price: Rs 699

5. Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta

Love greens but not the dark shades? Here’s the parrot green number for you that features embroidered details in white. This pretty kurta set will definitely make you stand out and adds up the style quotient of your look with its cheerful and vibrant shade of green hue.

Price: Rs 699

6. Pure Cotton Gotta Patti HandWork Kurta Set

If you are looking for something casual and simple, this pretty lavender set with a craft-rich handwork design is perfect for comfort and style. It's a daily wear number that is timeless in style and looks.

Price: Rs 999

7. Cotton Blend Printed Straight Kurta

This cotton blend number is yet another stunning look with simple yet visually pleasing design aesthetics. You can add up the sass of the look with oxidised jewellery and matching cream block heels.

Price: Rs 499

Amazon deal of the day offers you the best deals on kurta sets which we have curated above. Grab the look for yourselves or gift it to your loved ones to bring a smile on to their faces. These deals are valid only for today so grab them before it’s too late!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

