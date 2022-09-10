7 Stylish Tops for Women in Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day

Even though our closets are full, miraculously, on multiple occasions, it feels as if we have nothing to wear. Why do we wear the same few outfits time-and again despite all the clothes in our wardrobes? A famous Italian economist and sociologist named Pareto came up with a law called the Pareto principle that states that for many outcomes, roughly 80% of consequences come from 20% of causes. This law also applies to our clothing habits, since we wear only 20% out of our clothes and 80% stay in the closet. So we have curated a list of brand new tops for you from Amazon Deal of the Day. 7 Stylish Women’s Tops in Today’s Amazon Deal

Amoretu Women’s Tops This stylish top is made of 95% rayon and 5% spandex. It has short sleeves and V-neck design with a unique criss-cross pattern in the front. Available in multiple colors and chic style, the top looks quite trendy. This top has a casual relaxed fit style which is perfect for summer time and as a daily wear. You can pair this top with jeans, denim pants, high waist shorts, leggings, coats, and jackets. Spice up your wardrobe or closet with this trendy piece of top wear with the Amazon deal of the day.

Price: $25.99 Deal: $15.99 Buy Now 2. Dofaoo Sweatshirts for Women (solid color) A full-sleeve solid top is such a classic that you can never go wrong with. This top is made of 90% polyester 10% spandex which feels super soft. Its body-hugging fabric fits your body perfectly and gives a cozy feeling. The curved hem of this top will bring some much-needed sass to your day-to-day looks. Its simple but comfortable style makes it perfect for daily wear, work, school, shopping, casual dates, and vacations.

Price: $26.99 Deal: $21.24 Buy Now 3. VIISHOW Women's Blouse This gorgeous wide-cut blouse top is made from lightweight, semi-transparent chiffon material. This top has a zipper closure, front bat-shaped short sleeves. Its simple yet elegant design makes it apt to be paired with shorts, skirts, and skinny jeans. You can even layer it with a cardigan, blazer, jacket, or knitwear. The hi-low hemline gives the back a nice shape and the sleeves are so loose and comfortable that you have a lot of room to move around.

Price: $24.99 Deal: $17.41 Buy Now 4. Jouica Women's V Neck Chiffon Blouse You can pair this gorgeous bell-sleeved blouse with your ripped jeans for a stunning look. With this V-neck blouse in your closet, you'll have a universal look to wear from work to a night out. The v-shaped neckline looks both fancy and casual. The top can be worn as daily wear and on special occasions. This top is made of high-quality polyester and spandex. What sets it apart is its mesh patchwork design on ¾ th the sleeves.

Price: $27.99 Deal: $14.80 Buy Now 5. Tomteamell Women’s Madre Leopard Print T-Shirts To all the gorgeous moms out there it's time to think about your fashion goals for a second. This super comfortable mom t-shirt is made of smooth and comfy material. It feels breathable, lightweight, and comfortable to wear all day. You can pair this t-shirt with a skirt, jeans, leggings, and shorts. You can both hand wash and machine wash this top but to keep it in its optimum quality, hand washing is a better method.

Price: $16.99 Deal: $14.44 Buy Now 6. HOTAPEI Women’s Blouses This 100% polyester top has a sexy wrap deep v-neckline and is made from premium quality fabric. The smooth soft touch of this top on the skin is super comfortable. Its loose-fit tank- shape makes it perfect for the summers. The spaghetti strap sleeveless top looks perfect on a beach party, pool party, daily wear, and summer wear. Layer this top with a jacket, blazer, or sweater to radiate style in spring, fall, and winter too.