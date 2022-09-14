7 Stylish Women’s Shoes to Upgrade Your Closet from Amazon Deal of the Day

Finding the perfect pair of shoes that is both stylish and comfortable is a tedious task right? Especially if you are looking for a daily wear shoe or a shoe for athletic purposes, you need to keep a lot of things in mind like the sole, color, and durability. Keeping that in mind we have curated a list of shoes that can be your daily wear as well as your sportswear and give you utmost comfort. Check these shoes from Amazon Deal of the Day that you can buy at discounted prices. 7 Stylish Women’s Shoes from Amazon Deal of the Day

DLGJPA Women's Quick Drying Water Shoes If you are someone who does a lot of water sports or goes to the beach a lot, this walking shoe is for you. It has a top quality anti-slip rubber sole that provides excellent grip and makes walking in it comfortable. This shoe’s full-cover design coats your feet well and protects your toe from getting stubbed. The outer material of this walking shoe is made of open mesh that facilitates good ventilation and helps the shoe to dry up easily. The pull tap around the heel allows you to wear and remove this shoe easily. You can use these shoes while sailing, boating, cycling etc.

Price: $32.99 Deal: $22.94 Buy Now 2. TIOSEBON Women's Slip-on Walking Shoes This casual pair of shoes has an ergonomic design that fits perfectly on your feet. It is ultra-lightweight and can be carried easily in your luggage. It fits your feet like a sock so there is no chance of this shoe falling off or getting loose. The insole of this shoe is made of memory foam that helps in absorbing any kind of impact or force that you may come across while walking. The outer material of this shoe is made of breathable mesh and it is water resistant and has high elasticity.

Price: $43.99 Deal: $37.39 Buy Now 3. INZCOU Running Shoes The gorgeous red color of this shoe will surely turn heads when you wear it to your morning or evening run. Made with lightweight and breathable polyester material, this shoe is so tightly knit that it forms a 3-dimensional upper surface and hugs your ankle completely. The sole is made of MD (a version of phylon material) which is anti-skid, water resistant, and elastic. The inner material that is in contact with your skin is very much skin-friendly and reduces foot friction to prevent blisters.

Price: $36.98 Deal: $29.58 Buy Now 4. STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Walking Shoes Who says sneakers can’t give you elevation? This fashionable sneaker from STQ has a stylish wedge for you. Wearing this shoe is super easy as it has a slip on design with elastic cuffs. If you are someone who is outdoors for a long time this shoe is for you. The sole of this shoe is slip resistant, lightweight and has an elastic air cushion in the form of a wedge. The insole is made of memory foam that helps in ventilation and prevents your feet from stinking.

Price: $70.99 Deal: $31.15 Buy Now 5. Reebok Women's Club C Sneaker Who can question the quality of Reebok, right? This casual sneaker for women from Reebok is your foot’s partner for everyday use. This shoe is made of 100% soft leather and a premium quality rubber sole that can bear abrasion for a longer time. This shoe has a die-cut EVA midsole that provides extra support to your feet if you are running or dancing. The USP of Reebok shoes is that they are no-nonsense, they deliver what they claim, and they produce extremely durable shoes.

Price: $70.00 Deal: $54.98 Buy Now 6. Women’s Ankle Boots Slip on Time to add some style to your footwear collection with these elegant mid-heel ankle boots. Made with environment-friendly faux leather, these boots are suitable for all seasons especially winters and can be paired up with skirts, shorts as well as denims. The pointed toe design gives your feet a stylish shape, the stacked medium-sized heel gives a sturdy elevation and the back zip makes sure it does not fall off your feet. These easy-to-wear boots give you the feel of a cowgirl and you can even cycle or ride a bike in them.