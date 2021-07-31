7 Sustainable products from Indian fashion and beauty brands that you must shop from

The fashion world has been constantly evolving and there has not been a single time when it came to a stand still. Gone are those days when products were made by hand and fashion was for the richest in society. With the mechanisation of the industry, manufacturing clothes became faster and cheaper, and fashion became available to the masses. But now fast fashion is not something that is supported. The people are opting for sustainable products. What is sustainable fashion? It refers to clothing that is designed, manufactured, distributed and used in ways that are environmentally-friendly. It also refers to products made in ways that value social welfare and worker rights. Here, we have a list of fashion and beauty products manufactured by sustainable Indian brands that you must add to your cart right away!

RawNature Natural Activated Charcoal Face & Body Wash

Take a step towards protecting your environment by simply switching your body wash with this one from Raw Nature. Enriched with activated bamboo charcoal, it will deeply cleanse and mildly exfoliate your skin. It also consists of bergamot essential oil and orange essential oil, both rich sources of vitamin C which has amazing anti-ageing benefits on the skin. To top it all, the body wash also unclogs pores and maintains the sebum level.

Price: Rs.279

Buy Now

Pahadi Local Apricot Oil

Now feel rejuvenated and refreshed with this all natural and organic face and body oil from Pahadi Local. Extracted from orchards in upper Himachal Pradesh, this pure apricot kernel oil is cold pressed and macro-filtered to maintain purity. You can use this oil on your face and your body as it treats cellulite and stretch marks, skin allergies and reduces joint pain.

Price: Rs.775

Buy Now

GreenSole Pineapple Light Eco-Friendly Slippers

Bring sustainability into your footwear with these eco-friendly pineapple slippers from GreenSole. It is a Peta-approved vegan shoe brand in India that manufactures eco-friendly footwear. These slippers are handcrafted to perfection using sustainable material. They are made from rewashed canvas with a dye print and are extremely comfortable as they feature a memory foam insole.

Price: Rs.1499

Buy Now

GreenSole Lace-Up Denim Washed Dark Eco-Friendly Shoes

Another immaculate pair from the vegan and eco-friendly footwear brand GreenSole are these denim washed sneakers. The sole of these shoes is made from discarded cork while the uppers are made from rewashed canvas with a dye print. These breathable sneakers look super stylish and feel good as you take a step towards conserving the environment.

Price: Rs.3249

Buy Now

L'Occitane Shea Butter Lip Balm

Attain soft, supple and luscious lips with this shea butter lip balm from L-Occitane. This lip balm is a handy and convenient choice and will provide ultimate protection. It will provide moisture to your lips and keep them hydrated throughout the day. To top it all, it also provides protection against the UV rays and restores the lips’ natural gloss making them look enchanting.

Price: Rs.850

Buy Now

Forest Essentials Facial, Ubtan Soundarya

Now give yourself a salon-like facial treatment at home with this facial ubtan from Forest Essentials. This facial ubtan is a gentle exfoliating treatment that is prepared with 52 herbs for smoothening and softening the skin. It stimulates the underlying tissues of the skin and prevents the occurrence of premature fine lines. It will improve your skin texture, lighten pigmentation and give a smooth, radiant finish.

Price: Rs.1075

Buy Now

Fabindia Women's Cotton Anarkali Kurta

Bring sustainable fashion into your ethnic wear by purchasing this Anarkali Kurta from Fabindia. Fabindia is an Indian clothing brand that has inculcated the sustainable fashion mantra into their practices. Their products are high on quality and also extremely affordable just like this anarkali kurta. It looks classy and the vibrant colour will definitely set you apart.

Price: Rs.900

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

