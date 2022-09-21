7 Swoon-worthy Designer Outfits from S3 of The RIVER Collection By Narendra Kumar And Rajdeep Ranawat

If you haven’t heard about the latest collection on Amazon in collaboration with DBS Lifestyle LLP, then it's time to introduce yourself to the awe-inspiring collection called RIVER. This chic collection has been specially curated to add new glam to women’s wardrobes. With a blend of exceptional prints and an elegant palette of colors from renowned designers, Narendra Kumar and Rajdeep Ranawat, this new collection is all set to win hearts. Launched on 10th September 2022, the collection is already on its way to add some glitzy festive wear and spruce up women's fashion game for the upcoming festive season. The motive behind this magnificent launch is to provide an irresistible and alluring shopping experience across India. Its affordability and accessibility add value to the designs of this brand. Keep reading to check out our favorite picks from the collection.

7 Best Styles from The RIVER Collection That Are Pure Elegance 1. RIVER by Narendra Kumar Premium Designer Women's Floral Print Dress This stylish number from RIVER by Narendra Kumar is a true blend of exemplary design and a comfy fit. Created with high-quality polyester fabric, the dress feels soft and is highly breathable. The floral print in contrast colors are pleasing for the eyes and lends the dress an edgy sophistication. The stunning colors, button-down closure, and pleated waist make it a great fit for all shapes and sizes.

Price Rs. 2,436 Buy Now 2. RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Women's Floral Print Kurta Kurti If you are an ardent lover of ethnic outfits, then this stunning floral kurta deserves a place in your wardrobe. What makes it so appealing is its contemporary vibe, asymmetrical design, and unique blend of colors. The mandarin collar and button closure add a vintage feel to it. Pairing this outfit with silver earrings and a colorful bindi will definitely amp up your festive looks. Its 3/4th sleeves make it a super comfortable choice.

Price Rs. 1,823 Buy Now 3. RIVER by Narendra Kumar Premium Designer Women's Paisley Print T-Shirt Dress When you adorn this paisley print dress, you will be a total slayer! It has an exquisite design that runs down to the thighs, with an elasticated tie-up at the bottom. Use it as a long t-shirt or wear it with a cute pair of shorts, for a striking casual look. Made from polyester fabric, the dress is super light, breathable, and adds to your daily comfort. Wear it to your special date nights and be ready to enjoy compliments.

Price Rs. 2,311 Buy Now 4. RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Women's Bandhini Print Salwar Suit Set With Dupatta This is a millennial-friendly design that has the staple bandhani prints of Rajasthan all over it. It represents the classy “RABARI” collection which is a blend of Indian tribal motifs, bandhani prints, and traditional Rajasthani looks. This salwar-suit set with dupatta in deep red color is truly heart-captivating and makes for a perfect party or casual look. It is neither too flashy nor too vibrant, ideal for people who love to stand out without making an effort.

Price Rs. 2,789 Buy Now 5. RIVER by Narendra Kumar Premium Designer Women's Geometric Print Dress We love this geometric print dress and there are so many reasons for that. Its unique asymmetrical hem, drop shoulder design and perfect length are some of its highlights. The round neck with front slit and half sleeves add to its modernity. Extra points go to its solid tie-up belt at the waist that complements the figure. For appealing visual aesthetics, the dress has a unique color combination of beige and blue. It is a must-have dress for women who like to keep their look casual and tasteful.

Price Rs. 2,528 Buy Now 6. RIVER by Narendra Kumar Premium Designer Women's Paisley Print Kurta Kurti This is yet another stunning number that makes for a great festive look. It is a polyester kurti that can be teamed up with solid-coloured salwar or pants, as per choice. The kurti displays graceful paisley prints that add up the swank and turn a simple ethnic design into a fashion-forward stylish look. Make it all festive-ready with a heavy oxidized maang tikka, earrings and bangles. To keep it casual, pair it with large earrings along with contrast heels.

Price Rs. 2,249 Buy Now 7. RIVER by Narendra Kumar Premium Designer Women's Solid Jumpsuit A monochromatic look that features a comfortable and trendy piece of clothing is an all-time favorite. This jumpsuit from RIVER by Narendra Kumar is one such number. It has an ankle-length, relaxed fit and 3/4 length bell sleeves for a perfectly comfy day out. The V-neck styling with Mother of Pearl buttons augments its casual design. With an adjustable drawcord at the waist, this designer jumpsuit can suit all body types. Team the jumpsuit with a vibrant neck piece or a couple of modish bracelets to spruce up the look.