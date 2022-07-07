7 Trench coats for women that are super chic and stylish

Trench coats have been a part of the fashion world for decades now. In the olden times, however, no one other than military officers was allowed to wear them. Now that everyone is allowed to wear them, every practical, fashion-loving woman must have at least one in her wardrobe. A trench coat is a long, three-quarter length coat that will keep the rain and grime off your finer clothes when traveling outdoors. In terms of functionality, it works much better than a gilet. Here, we have a list of the best trench coats for women.

7 Trench coats for women:

Scroll down and take a look at these super stylish and chic trench coats for women.

A pea coat is really an overcoat or just a regular coat but it is included in this list because it could possibly be classified as a trench style coat. You will love the look of this peacoat which is a double-breasted overcoat made of coarse wool. It’s a classic coat style and is going to be a part of the fashion world for a very long time.

Price: $62.80

Buy Now

Since trench coats are viewed as a solution to rainy weather, it’s not surprising to find a style containing the hood. Not only does this type of trench coat exhibit versatility and elegance, but it’s also quite convenient. When it comes to protecting your clothes from heavy monsoon, the hooded leather trench coat proves to be a lifesaver.

Price: $204

Buy Now

If you believe that a regular belted trench coat is too dull, you need a more dynamic solution. Perhaps a leather coat is a much better option for you. At first glance, the trench coat tends to give out a boss babe attitude. But its long length will personify royalty. When it comes to vogue fashion, the coat strikes a definitive fashion statement. By striking the perfect balance between classy and massy, the leather coat is certainly a convenient option to upscale your casual look.

Price: $73.99

Buy Now

Full length trench coats range from knee-length to ankle-length. Ideal for tall people, the full-length trench coat balances their figures amazingly because the belt around the coat will cinch their waist rather than their height. They can work for shorter folks too by creating a long line that will lengthen their legs, it proves equally flattering.

Price: $69.65

Buy Now

According to the traditional view of a trench coat, it should typically reach just below your knee. However, if your tastes are way too modern, you may need to consider a short trench coat. A typical short trench coat will fall somewhere between the hips and mid-thigh length. This type of trench coat works best for petite women so that their legs don’t seem too short, and the coat itself doesn’t appear too bulky on them.

Price: $99.99

Buy Now

Wool gabardine was used to create the earliest trench coats introduced to the military. Since it’s made from wool blends, gabardine coats tend to be denser yet lighter than leather coats. As the strongest fabric to protect from wind and rain, gabardine is most suitable for harsh weather. Gabardine coats are warm and comfortable to give you a relaxed feeling. Other than that, the material is well-insulated and water-resistant. Woven with careful consideration, this fabric is plain royalty.

Price: $150.93

Buy Now

The rain trench coat is made of material that somewhat repels rain. It’s long and designed to keep your clothes dry. This coat is made from a polyester fabric. The biggest advantage of polyester fiber is that it has good wrinkle resistance and shape retention, it has high strength and elastic recovery. It is durable, anti-wrinkle, non-ironing, and non-sticky. This women's raincoat features a storm hood to keep you dry. It is a lightweight material, with sun protection and windbreak function, giving you versatility in everyday life.

Price: $39.98

Buy Now

Apart from having major functionality, a trench coat also looks extremely stylish, royal and extravagant. Every woman must have a trench coat in her wardrobe. It can be layered over LITERALLY any outfit to give you a boss babe, ultra-glam, rich look. Mentioned above are the best trench coats for women available on Amazon.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 7 Nail polish shades for brides to try on their wedding day