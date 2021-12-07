7 Winter loungewear essentials that you must add to your wardrobe to stay warm and cozy

Winter is here, and it is the best season to binge-watch Netflix holiday movies, drink hot chocolate, and snuggle under a blanket while wearing your coziest winter loungewear. Here we have 7 cozy loungewear essentials for winter that will keep you comfy and warm while still looking absolutely cute! So add these pieces to your cart right away!

Cozy Pajama Sets

Vesture Studio Women’s Winter Nightwear Pajama

Nothing says winter break like a cute pajama set! This adorable baby blue pajama set is super soft, lightweight, loose fit, comfortable and breathable to wear. The adorable bunny print on the cozy set further makes it an even adorable choice. The fabric of the set is elastic, lightweight, and ultra-soft that brings you a skin-friendly feeling. Putting on this pajama and lying on the bed will make you feel like you are on a soft cloud, while you enjoy your favourite show.

Price: Rs.949

Cozy Winter Socks

Aeoss Women’s Knit Warm Winter Socks

If you are always cold, you will absolutely love these cosy knitted socks. They are cute and fun, and most importantly, they will keep your feet warm. These socks are also stylish and can be worn with mules, sneakers and boots. They can also be teamed with cute skirts and dresses.

Price: Rs.399

Cozy Pajamas

Vesture Studio Women’s Plush Pajamas

If you are Elsa from Frozen and ‘cold never bothers you anyway’, then you must opt for these plush pajamas. That will not make you feel too hot or too cold. You can also team them with your everyday tee to balance out the warmth. These are neither thin nor thick, but warm enough to wear in the cold weather, while conserving body heat, these pajamas are very absorbent and perfect for women to wear while sleeping and to simply relax in the house.

Price: Rs.549

Winter Slippers

Max Girls Faux Fur Mules

Slippers are another winter loungewear essential - if you do not have a pair, you don’t know what you are missing! These blush pink furry slippers are perfect for fashionistas who want to look on trend even while staying at home. They are super comfortable and will add extra warmth to your feet.

Price: Rs.399

Cozy Night Dress

Vesture Studio Women’s Fur Knee-Length Nighty

On gloomy winter days/nights when you simply do not feel like putting on any pants, this super comfy and adorable night dress will come to your rescue! Crafted of wool blend and fleece fur, this adorable nighty is super lightweight, warm and skin-friendly. You can team this nighty with a pair of woolen or knitted socks and get ready for a cozy, winter sleep.

Price: Rs.949

Casual Pair Of Leggings

Vesture Studio Women’s Yoga Leggings

If you live in a city that is warm during the day and gets pleasantly cold at night, then you must add these leggings into your wardrobe. These leggings are made from moisture-wicking, breathable and stretchy fabric that provides complete coverage. You can simply team these babies with your favourite jacket, sweater, sweatshirt or trench coat and head out without a worry for your daily chores.

Price: Rs.399

Cozy Beanie

Vesture Studio Women’s Winter Beanie & Neck Warmer

A casual beanie is also a great addition to your winter loungewear essentials. You can simply team it with any outfit and head out for a casual stroll and just to finish your daily chores, without worrying about the wind getting in your ears. This beanie hat comes with a neck warmer that will make you feel warm and comfortable indoors as well as outdoors in the cold weather.

Price: Rs.399

