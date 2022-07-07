8 Best smartwatches from Amazon deals today to make your life smarter

Amazon deals today brings forth exciting price drop on branded smartwatches. Smartwatches deliver real-time results especially when it comes to your health and lifestyle. It notifies you about your sedentary movements, and sleeping patterns and keeps a constant check on your heart rate, and blood oxygen levels and also helps you with worth noticing health analytics. They are a must-have to upgrade your style!

Here are 8 smartwatches from Amazon deals today:

Grab the chicest smartwatches at irresistible prices from the curated list below.

1. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch

boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch comes with enhanced and sharper colour resolution. The 1.69 inches HD display makes this smartwatch for girls ultra-slim and light in weight. It has mind-boggling features to serve every need and necessity of girls and women in the world. The daily activity tracker records burnt calories, steps taken and also the total distance covered. It features a 24 hours heart rate and sleeps monitoring function.

Price: Rs 1799

Buy Now

2. GOQii Smart Vital Lite

GOQii Smart Vital Lite is an everyday essential to keep a track of your health vitals. The 1.4-inch HD full-touch display will keep you and your pink health uniform. The multiple activity modes and real-time data display help you to stay connected with technology in the most stylish way. The smart features and 24-by-7 tracking specifications of this latest smartwatch will be your forever companion. The numerous features within the app level up your lifestyle.

Price: Rs 1799

Buy Now

3. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max comes with a special 1.5" full touch screen that supports a complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control. The smartwatch supports tracking of 20 sports, not even a single sweat gone waste!

Price: Rs 1999

Buy Now

4. Realme Smartwatch

The best thing about this smartwatch is that it is equipped with a large colour touchscreen that adapts its brightness to the surroundings. With just 2 hours of charge, it delivers an astonishing 15 days of continuous battery life, thanks to its energy-efficient battery.

Price: Rs 4974

Buy Now

5. Apple Watch SE

When you are talking about smartwatches for girls, do not forget the apple watch series. And this Apple Watch SE works like a charm with your iPhone. You can track your daily activities on this Apple watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone. The sleep and fitness tracking features will take you by the storm.

Price: Rs 32,900

Buy Now

6. Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch

Get up to 7 days of battery life to enjoy all the watch features without any worry. This is a perfect companion for your health goals with built-in features like a heart rate monitor, SPO2 (Blood Oxygen Level ) tracker and female health monitor. It has a multi-sports mode with 3 ATM water resistance levels for all the sporty adventures. This comes with interchangeable straps to match your mood and style.

Price: Rs 4974

Buy Now

7. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 Full Touch

With a new unique rolling and quick access menu, this model provides a great user experience. It has an inbuilt gaming option that also helps you destress with a quick breathing exercise. The futuristic design and uber-cool dial make it a must-have smartwatch under budget that is water-resistant and allows you to track all outdoor activities.

Price: Rs 2599

Buy Now

8. pTron Force X11 Smartwatch

An excellent gift to surprise your man who is always busy and has no time as this watch sorts out your work and helps prioritise things better. With a dial pad option to access call history and sync phone contacts, make and receive a phone call directly with this pTron Force X11 Smartwatch, that one of the best smartwatches you can grab for under Rs 3000 in India.

Price: Rs 2860

Buy Now

Smartwatches are super in trend these days and almost everyone owns one. Apart from being extremely stylish and fashionable, these smartwatches are also extremely efficient and useful. These smartwatches mentioned above are available at great discounted prices on the Amazon Deals today.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Underarm brightening creams

Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Retinol infused skincare products

Amazon Deal Of The Deal: 7 Fancy and luxurious products