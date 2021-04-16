8 Trendy picks from Amazon fashion sale that you can’t just resist buying

Chic western wear outfits for girls to shop from Amazon to spend the summer days in style. Check it out!

Amazon fashion sale is on and we can’t keep calm. From leisurewear breezy dresses to chic and dapper cool rompers, the sale offers a wide range of fashion products at exciting prices. Are you looking for a stylish outfit to gift your friend or for yourself to look fab this summer? Amazon has got versatile choices and here are the handpicked 6 that we think you’ll like to enjoy this season. Scroll down to make the most of the fashion sale season.

Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are the trendiest summer pick for the season. Available in multiple colours, this sleeveless jumpsuit features straight pants and a ruched bodycon bodice that puts in comfort and style instantly. You can sport them to your dinner date or even to brunch date by teaming it with your favourite pair of shoes, crossbody bag and a chic hairstyle.

Price: Rs 438

Buy Now

Bodycon Short Dress

Bodycon dresses are a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. This figure-hugging outfit lets you enjoy the feminine elegance and subtle charms without any fuss or fear of going overboard. Layer it over with a shirt and pair it with your sneakers to add a sporty feel to it.

Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

Black western top

A black bodycon top with sheer full sleeves that features lace details is a classic winner in your wardrobe. You can sport them with your flowy skirts, checkered mini shorts, jeans or layer them over with plaid printed blazer or monochrome long jacket to elevate your style to your taste. It’s a versatile pick that's super comfortable and stylish.

Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

Playsuit

One of the quirkiest fashion finds from the Amazon fashion sale is this joyful multi-coloured striped playsuit. Ideal summer wears to beat the heat in style. A winning choice to look fab and a vacay wardrobe must-have, these playsuits can make your beach look just perfect!

Price: Rs 386

Buy Now

Summer Dress

A casual summer dress to run small errands in the city or to chill at your home in style. This pink midi dress features a black dot design all over and tie detail at the waist. It is perfect to cast an easy-breezy look this summer.

Price: Rs 479

Buy Now

Bishop Sleeve Mini Dress

This is one of those ultra-fashionable looks that every girl should bookmark. With the dramatic bishop sleeves and tie up detail that accentuates your waist, it is the chicest pick from Amazon fashion sale available at a pocket-friendly price. We are sure the bottle green coloured mini dress will make you stand out from the crowd.

Price: Rs 589

Buy Now

Denim Jacket

A stylish denim jacket is a versatile piece that is the IT garment for all seasons. Layer it over your dresses or casual tees and ace the style like a true diva. Denim jackets also make sure you are comfortable and dapper cool looking for your day out!

Price: Rs 419

Buy Now

Floral Shrug

Floral prints are a summer charm. This floral shrug can be your everyday choice for an easy-breezy look. Team it up with your crop top and denim shorts to look fun and fab in it. You can style them in multiple ways which is why they are a must-buy option.

Price: Rs 430

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty info follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Times celebs FLOORED us in Manish Malhotra sequin saree

Share your comment ×