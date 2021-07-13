8 Types of bra every woman need to stay comfy in their stylish outfits

Picking the right bra can redefine your style and also helps you be comfortable in them. Check out these 8 types of bras to find out which is right for you!

Every woman vouch for the fact that bras do make us feel annoyed and irritated. If wearing them suffocates and strangles you and makes living a little harder than it already is then you are wearing the wrong bra. Wearing the wrong size bra can create a lot of health issues and in some cases can even cause breast cancer. This is why you should know the variety of options out there and also pick the one that more or less fits you perfectly. Here are 8 types of bras that you can style up with your different outfits and be comfy in them.

Plunge V bra

If you are wearing any sensuous outfit with a plunging neckline this is the kind of bra you should opt for. The wide under band and side cup bone stays in place and doesn't make your outfit look clumsy or make you feel under confident in donning your risque outfit.

Balconette bra

These bras partially cover your bust region and give you a natural lift and a much more naturally contoured look. Women with small to average-sized busts can count on a Balconette bra to feel great and comfortable.

T-Shirt bra

Casual T-shirt bras are the ones for everyday use and are definitely a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. With seamless moulded cups, it gives a smooth and classy finish.

Push Up Lace Bra

The extra padding in a push-up bra helps you accentuate your silhouette and enhance your visual appearance. It gives a uniform finish and also makes one look more fuller.

Strapless bra

These are the ones that help you wear strapless dresses and feel at ease. It gives all the support without straps and is an essential item if you love wearing an off-shoulder or halter-neck style outfit often.

Sports bra

Sports bras are super supportive and are meant to be worn during any intense activity. Yoga, gym, dance or anything that you love to do, confront the fear and enjoy it without worrying about your outfit or body pain.

Front closure bra

With clasp in the front, right between the cups they are super easy to be worn and removed and are extremely helpful for breastfeeding moms. It offers a smooth finish at the back and is the perfect solution for creating a natural-looking shape under your everyday clothing.

Minimizer bra

Bigger busts need extra support and this minimizer bra exactly does that. It reduces back pain by removing extra strain on your back and also gives a smooth and cosy look.

Depending on the construction, neckline, neckline shape and function, pick the bra that's most suitable for your style and comfort. Remember to upgrade them every 6 months as every bra comes with an expiration date.

