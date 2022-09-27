9 Best W for Woman Kurta Sets to Take Cues From This Navratri Season

How can you not upgrade your fashion closet when Navratri is on in full swing? Get on your toes and hit this 9-night extravaganza in the best W for Woman kurta sets. If you wish to exude distinctive styles this Navratri season, then ditch the traditional chaniya choli and slip into some easy breezy contemporary kurta sets. Elevate your fashion quotient by teaming up your kurta sets with oxidized bangles, neckpieces, maang tikka, nose rings, jhumkas, and whatnot! Well, modern style and the urban edge are what you can look forward to this Navratri. Here’s to the love for Navrati, ethnic wear, oxidized jewelry, and crazy Garba nights! 9 Best W for Woman Kurta Sets on Sale

1. W for Woman Dark Purple Kurta-Sharara-Dupatta Set If you are a sucker for kurta sets, then you must pay heed to this W for Woman Dark Purple Kurta-Sharara-Dupatta Set. Fall in love with the ethnic style of the straight short length kurta and bring in some old-school charm with the sharara at the bottom. Style the georgette dupatta for a classy and stately look and make this kurta set a Navratri-ready pick by accessorizing it with explicit jewelry. Meanwhile, the huge price drop is something that you shouldn’t miss.

Price: Rs. 5,999 Deal Price: Rs. 2,459 Buy Now 2. W for Woman Rayon Salwar Suit Set Ye Haalo! This Navratri, leave a long-lasting impression in W for Woman Women's Rayon Salwar Suit Set. It features a short-length straight kurta with sharara at the bottom. Tailored in rayon, the three-quarter sleeves of the kurta, breezy sharara, and net dupatta will exude maximum Navratri vibes. This kurta set features an all-over print and makes you look effortlessly beautiful. Red is a fun and festive color that compliments the subtle print of the set and so you shouldn’t resist adding this set to your closet. Slip into your Kolhapuri chappals or mojari to complete your look and sway around in style.

Price: Rs. 5,999 Deal Price: Rs. 1,969 Buy Now 3. W for Woman Scarlett Red Rayon Printed Kurta With Parallel Pant Set Freshen up your festive wardrobe with this charming W for Woman Printed Kurta With Parallel Pant Set. This is a fashion piece that will surely be representative of your infinite love for comfort and simplicity. The mandarin-style collar of the short kurta wedded to the parallel pants with gold detailing will make you shine out in the crowd. The partially elasticated waistband of the pants will ensure that you miss not a single Garba step due to discomfort.

Price: Rs. 3,999 Deal Price: Rs.1,119 Buy Now 4. W for Woman Light Grey Rayon Kurta Set This Navratri, softly sway in W for Woman’s kurta set and bloom with grace. This flawless set is tailored from viscose and zari. The grey mandarin collared straight-fit kurta features a shiny silver detailing that disseminates ease with elegance. The bottom pants designed with flare tweak your look and allow you to frolic around in style. To complete your look, team one of the best dazzling earrings and bangles. Customize your style this Navratri and rock your desi attire like no other.

Price: Rs. 3,699 Deal Price: Rs. 1,869 Buy Now 5. W for Woman Dark Blue Rayon Kurta, Tights, and Dupatta

Pepper your Navratri look with something high on style and charm. And this W for Woman Rayon Kurta set is worth splurging on. The navy-coloured circular hem kurta tailored from 80 percent viscose and 20 percent manmade fiber features an embroidered yoke. The glittered poly georgette dupatta amps up your look and takes it up a notch. The tights at the bottom are simple and body-hugging complementing the overall look of your Anarkali style kurta set. Trust us, you can’t say no to this art of fashion.

Price: Rs. 4,999 Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 Buy Now 6. W for Woman Cotton Salwar Suit Set Find your flow in W for Woman Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set that is tailored in green and blue hues. This is must-have festive wear that will keep you relaxed and refreshed throughout the day. Slip into the sleeveless green straight-fit kurta featuring minimum pintuck design at the yoke and pleats at the waistline. Top it up with the collared, three-fourth-sleeved jacket with sequin detailing. This set is proof that basics never go out of style. With the ankle pants on, accessorize yourself with oxidized jewelry and you are ready to go.

Price: Rs. 6,999 Deal Price: Rs. 1,819 Buy Now 7. W for Woman Cotton Blend Kurta Set Hang in there, the best is yet to come! This chili red straight zari dobby kurta set accompanies gold slim pants and printed poly georgette dupatta to help you find your lost sassiness this festive season. The kurta features neat sequence embroidery around the neck and at the hemline of the three-fourth sleeves. The dobby kurta, pants, and dupatta give you altogether, a simple, balanced Navratri look.

Price: Rs. 5,999 Deal Price: Rs. 2,549 Buy Now 8. W for Woman Blue Embellished Kurta-Draped Pants Set No, it is not too late to shop for the best Navratri wear. This W for Woman Blue Embellished Kurta-Draped Pants Set that you will fall in love with. It is a fail-proof kurta set that is tailored from rayon. The navy-blue coloured kurta features an embellished front that starts right from the neck to the hemline. The printed tulip pants resemble dhotis and look great when topped with the mid-thigh length kurta. Don’t think too much! You are just one kurta set away to sail through the festive season in utmost merriment.

Price: Rs. 3,999 Deal Price: Rs. 1,679 Buy Now 9. W for Woman Light Green Kurta, Pant & Dupatta Set Make your festive day dressing an effortless affair with this classy kurta set with a dupatta. Tailored from rayon fabric, this dress has pleasing gold motifs all over and intricate embroidery around the neck and at the yoke. Designed in luscious green hues, this kurta set has a lush tone, and gleaming detailing that make you stand out from the Navratri crowd. Complete your look with minimum accessories and hit the dance floor with no discomfort.