9 BIBA Kurta Sets From The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale-2022 to Doll You Up This Navratri

The Navratri season is finally here and so is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, 2022. The sale is now live, and it is the perfect chance to invest in outfits from BIBA that are designed for everyday elegance. Navratri is all about 9 days of worshiping the Divine Goddess and enjoying 9 nights with zest and zeal. These nights are all glammed up with music, dance and beautiful traditional outfits. Keeping that in mind, we have here 9 ethnic outfits from the BIBA store. These kurta sets are even more alluring with the huge discounts offered due to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Scroll down for the big reveal! 9 BIBA Kurta Sets to Get from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

1. BIBA Women's Salwar Kurta Dupatta - Red Having a red salwar suit in your wardrobe is a must, especially if you wish to doll up for Navratri or Karwachauth. It has a brilliant bright red color covered with contrasting golden foil print over it. Designers from BIBA have tried to make this suit set striking hot by using vivid golden patterns on the bottom and dupatta. The kurta runs till the calves and the pants are loosely comfortable, thus highly suitable for dancing and crowded get-togethers. With an enticing design, comfy cotton material, and superb patterns, the kurta set emerges as one of the most loved outfits for festive occasions.

Price Rs. 8,995 Deal Price Rs. 4,539 Buy Now 3. BIBA Regular Women's Kurta Set- Blue This is a stunning piece of art from BIBA kurtas. With excellent golden foil print, vibrant color, and comfortable cotton fabric, this kurta is an all-time favorite. Whether you are heading to a dandiya night or to an office party, this kurta is your top choice to get ahead in the fashion game. The flowy Anarkali design and pleated churidar make it one of the most preferable festive clothing sets.

Price Rs. 5,995 Deal Price Rs. 2,699 Buy Now 4. BIBA Women's Salwar Kurta Dupatta- Black If you plan to look all classy and cool this festival season, then this cotton salwar kurta is all you need. The kurta has a royal floral foil print design that captivates the heart in an instant. It has a pant-style bottom with a dazzling, colorful border design. To complete the set, the brand has added this matching black dupatta that is extremely light and adorns the outfit beautifully.

Price Rs.4,595 Deal Price Rs. 2,067 Buy Now 5. BIBA Women's Synthetic Salwar Suit Set - Pink Wish to rock this Navratri with the most comfortable and alluring ensemble of the season? Try giving this salwar suit a chance as it represents the contemporary design with trendy vibes. With a beautiful magenta pink color and bandhej prints all over it, the suit looks truly extravagant. There is no denying the fact that its open-front jacket style makes it all the more appealing. The churidar and dupatta complete the suit set and add more grace to it. Usually, this set from BIBA can cost a lot, but with the Amazon Great Indian Festival going on, you can steal this outfit for a much lower price.

Price Rs. 5,995 Deal Price Rs. 2,699 Buy Now 6. BIBA Women's Salwar Kurta Dupatta - Yellow The festive collection seems boring and dull without a bright yellow ethnic outfit like this one. To keep up the simplicity as well as style, BIBA brings to you this cotton Anarkali suit-set. It features detailed embroidery on the placket along with pleated flairs adorned with floral shimmery print. The churidar bottom and contrast dupatta in white help you create glam looks effortlessly. Add some bright-colored bangles and jhumkas to elevate your look this festive season.

Price Rs. 4,500 Deal Price Rs. 2,029 Buy Now 7. BIBA Women's Suit Set- Lime Green This lime-green ready-to-wear kurta set is an impeccable choice for this festive season. Uniquely designed with polyester material, the outfit is highly comfortable for long durations. The subtle color and golden prints on it, make it an admirable costume that allows you to have fun while looking gorgeous. The kurta has a round V-neck, straight fit with fine details. Its prime feature is the loose, comfortable pant style bottom and delicate dupatta that spice up the entire look. When used with colorful jewelry, this outfit can help you attain ethnic fashion goals.

Price Rs. 5,595 Deal Price Rs. 2,519 Buy Now 8. BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set When your aim is to look for an outfit with intricate detailing and unique design, this high-slit suit set is just perfect. The straight-fit kurta can help you flaunt your body shape too. Unlike other suit sets, it is designed for absolute sophistication and comfort. The bottom is a floral lehenga adorned with a combination of colorful artwork and gota patti. A lightweight dupatta is also added to the set for adding an ethnic vibe to it. What we really like about this kurta set is its versatility and the fusion of vivid colors.

Price Rs. 4,995 Deal Price Rs. 2,231 Buy Now 9. BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set- Ochre Adding this fully stitched sharara set from BIBA to your festive collection is surely a smart thing to do. Its stunning yellow ochre color makes it ideal to be worn on any auspicious occasion. The interesting design, detailed sequin work and boat-shaped collar of this suit reflect a blend of flair and trendy panache. The bottom is a flowy sharara that suits every body type while keeping up with the comfort. With the flowy dupatta on the side, you can keep up with the traditional vibes.

Price Rs. 6,950 Deal Price Rs. 2,789 Buy Now We know that after checking out these BIBA kurta sets, it will be really hard to resist shopping. The good part is with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can grab these stunning pieces at minimal rates. So, even if you plan to buy many festive outfits, it will not hurt your pocket. Wait no more as it is a perfect time to indulge in unlimited shopping! Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

ALSO READ: 9 Best W for Woman Kurta Sets to Take Cues From This Navratri Season