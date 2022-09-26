9 Top Lavie Handbags to Grab During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022!

Can you ever have too many handbags? Even if you think you have, doesn’t the sight of that one fresh beauty steal your heart one more time? And how many times have you stopped yourself from buying that “a bit different looking, but apt for this occasion” bag? Well, then you need not hold yourself back anymore! It is that time of the year when you can pamper yourself guilt-free with a premium-quality Lavie handbag! With huge discounts at the Great Indian Amazon Festival 2022, you can not only have them at dirt cheap prices but also get to choose from a wide range of options as per your needs and fancy! To make sure you grab them before they are gone, we have shortlisted the best for you right here! Have a look! 9 Top Lavie Handbags To Make Yours at Steal Deals

1. Lavie Women's Betula Tote Bag Whether you are a working woman, a new mom, or a girl who loves carrying her world in her bag, Lavie’s Betula Tote Collection answers all your needs! Made of premium artificial leather and available in candy colors, its effortless sleek design and plenty of space would seal the deal for you. With a center divider zipped pocket and dedicated slots to store your phone and charger, it comes with two spacious inner compartments, big enough to hold a 14-inch laptop. The dual shoulder straps make it easy and light on your shoulders to carry all your stuff wherever you go!

Price: Rs. 3,190 Deal Price: Rs.957 Buy Now 2. Lavie Women's Nova Tote Bag If you have been looking for something functional, spacious, and trendy enough to catch your attention, then Lavie’s Nova Tote Bag is the best choice for you! Made of vegan leather, this handbag comes with top zip closure, an interior zipped center pocket and two slip pockets for phone and other accessories. With attractive color options and a woven textured pattern in the front, this handbag is sure to make a stylish addition to your collection. Whether it’s about carrying your work laptop or a pair of clothes for your weekend getaway, this bag makes for a practical solution anytime!

Price: 2,499 Deal Price: Rs. 899 Buy Now

3. Lavie Women's Horse Bag If you are someone who prefers to carry the minimum essentials in your bag and still save some space for that impromptu shopping, then you can depend on this medium-sized dome-shaped handbag. It comes with a cushioned shoulder strap and an additional detachable cross-body strap to transform as per your needs. Designed with faux leather, sturdy, and spacious enough to fit all your essentials, this bag makes for a unique selection.

Price: Rs. 3.990 Deal Price: Rs. 989 Buy Now 4. Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag This stylish bag is the perfect option for the working woman who is always on the go! Lightweight, spacious, functional, and versatile, this handbag is available in attractive color options. Made from premium faux leather, it has a well-stitched inner lining and high-quality zippers for easy storage and accessibility. To add to its comfort and functionality, it has dual round cushioned top handles and an adjustable sling belt for multipurpose use. The best part is you can pair this handbag with a party dress or casual high-waisted denim outfit and still look chic and classy!

Price: Rs, 4,499 Deal Price: Rs. 939 Buy Now 5. Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag - Mint With a compact shape, this mini satchel is a stylish and structured option that makes you steal the limelight. Especially, this mint shade is a gorgeous color for that impromptu brunch outing or day out with your favorite girls! It comes with a divider zip pocket and a main spacious compartment enough for your basic needs like a phone, charger, hairbrush, keys, wallet, and even sunglasses. With dual round handles, it also comes with an option of an adjustable and detachable sling strap. You can also choose from the range of beautiful color options per your needs and preferences.

Price: Rs. 4,199 Deal Price: Rs. 1,260 Buy Now 6. Lavie Ficus Large Satchel Women's Handbag If you have been looking for a handbag that makes you stand apart from the crowd, then this beauty in a gorgeous coffee shade is all you need. With a structured shape and style, it looks classy and stylish to bring out the best in you. With the latest Croc-textured design at the front, multiple compartments, and 3 different size options, it is here to suit all your style and comfort preferences. Whether it’s a date night or a business meeting, you can be sure to add that oomph and confidence wherever you go!

Price: Rs. 4,290 Deal Price: Rs. 1,072 Buy Now 7. Lavie Pavo Women's Tote Bag For all those girls who like to keep it minimalistic, comfortable, and practical, this bag is a must-have for you! Lavie Pavo Tote is not only lightweight, spacious, and durable but also available in multiple trendy colors to suit your every mood and occasion. Made with high-quality man-made leather, this handbag has a beautifully designed saffiano texture at the front. With a top zip closure for ultimate safety and comfort, it has one zipper pocket inside and one at the back, 2 open slots, and a spacious main compartment to fit all your daily essentials and more! Whether you are planning a weekend getaway or going for a special date night, this bag keeps you stress-free anywhere anytime!

Price: Rs. 2,499 Deal Price: Rs.899 Buy Now 8. Lavie Women's Beech Satchel Bag Lavie Beech handbag is durable, lightweight, and versatile. It makes for a stylish addition to your bag collection, one that is sure to come in handy on many occasions. Made from premium faux leather, this beautiful mauve handbag with eye-catching gold-toned metal hardware is sure to make you the show-stopper. Whether it’s a day out shopping, an office meeting, or a quick change from day to night look, this bag fits all your needs and requirements effortlessly!

Price: Rs. 3,990 Deal Price: Rs. 1,197 Buy Now 9. Lavie Women's Faroe Satchel Bag While some bags stick with you for a particular time and occasion, there are a few timeless classics that can never go out of style. With the latest herringbone texture in the front, high-quality stitching, and multiple pockets for easy accessibility, this stylish handbag is a unique choice. Available in classic color options, this satchel has sleek slant pockets and is detailed with buckles and zippers for that classy aesthetic appeal. With dual round top handles and an adjustable sling belt, this bag makes for a versatile option.

Price: Rs.5.599 Deal Price: Rs.1,680 Buy Now With these many tempting choices, we are sure you must have found the handbag that fits your style and color preference! Whether you want to get one for yourself or are thinking of gifting it to that special woman in your life, grab one at the best price ever at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right away! Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

