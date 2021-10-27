Add a touch of royalty to your OOTD for Diwali with THESE juttis under Rs 1000

Ditch those six-inch heels and find comfort in flat sole juttis that are handcrafted by skilled craftsmen who portray the rich Indian heritage with their royal designs. The juttis originated from a classic Indian shoe called the mojari, which was worn by the wealthiest individuals of the early 1600s. Introduced by the Mughals, the juttis were extremely popular among the royals and are still worn as a status symbol. This Diwali, go Indian head to toe and embrace juttis to cut your look picture-perfect.

Yellow Embroidered Jutti

Featuring intricate floral embroidery work, these bright yellow juttis are perfect for the festive ready look. Contrast it with your outfit or go monochromatic in an all-yellow look and make a statement with your style.

Price: Rs 299

Leather Jutti

Juttis are a very tedious shoe to make and it takes several people to construct one pair. This pointed-toe brown leather jutti is something you can slip on easily for your everyday activities and is super comfortable for your feet.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 479

Rajasthani Jutti

In vibrant colours and beautiful thread work, this pair of juttis is exactly what you want to amp up the celebration mood and add a festive touch to your outfit. Juttis come in an array of styles and this colourful one is something you shouldn’t miss out on!

Price: Rs 280

Printed Jutti

Apart from rich embroidered juttis, modern-day juttis also feature screen-printed designs that are perfect for an Indo-Western look. This floral printed hue in pastel hue gels well with all your styles and is a cosy pair that you must have.

Price: Rs 999

Fabric Jutti

These handmade traditional indigo blue printed fabric juttis are a beautiful set that brings out the elegance and grace in your look. It’ll make your walk more comfortable and relaxed.

Price: Rs 499

Fancy Punjabi Jutti

Mirror worked Punjabi juttis are a conversation starter that ups your style game with its exotic Indian spirit. This pair is suitable for all celebrations and since it features multiple colours, will go well with any coloured outfit.

Price: Rs 1789

Deal: Rs 819

