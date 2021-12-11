Affordable wallets for men which are an absolute have

Why should girls have all the fun? It’s time we start pampering our fellow men, be it brothers, fathers, boyfriends, husbands or even guy friends for that matter! The following list has excellent men’s wallet options that cater to every requirement and taste. So, what are you waiting for? Add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Tan Artificial Leather Designer Wallet

This men's wallet is neatly designed and made with soft artificial leather and twill fabric on the inside. There are 4 in-built card slots and 2 currency compartments carrying all your needs with extra comfort while carrying.

PRICE: ₹ 180

2. 10 Slot PU Leather Card Holder

If you hate bulky and heavy wallets which add additional weight to your purse but you need to carry a lot of cards and cash, then this is the perfect card wallet. It is great for using on public transportation and crowded places - keep the worry away and be protected all the time.

PRICE: ₹ 599

3. PU Leather Vertical Wallet

This product is a high-quality card case made of PU leather which is convenient to carry. It is lightweight so as to not to bring any extra burden to your pocket which you can use as a daily coin purse, credit card holder or standard wallet.

PRICE: ₹ 599

4. Blue Hunter Leather Men's Wallet

A wallet of a man should be contemporary, robust and durable. This wallet offers elite features with uncompromising style. The inside of the wallet is as important as the outside; hence, it is made with top quality polyester fabric for the lining which is both soft to touch and extremely durable. It is a perfect gifting solution for men of all age groups.

PRICE: ₹ 475

5. Black Blocking Leather Wallet

Wallets do not have to be bulky to be practical - they can be stylish, comfortable and practical all at the same time. A wallet can also be a fashion statement that represents your style and personality. This wallet, with its material, construction, the turnover, pleated corners and creasing is designed to do more than just hold your valuables.

PRICE: ₹ 455

6. Maroon Leather Men's Wallet

The classic and modern design of this wallet’s silhouette makes it a must-have for every man. The precise stitching and logo on front add the touch of style and it features 4 card slots, 2 slip or hidden pockets, coin pocket with flap closure, and 1 transparent ID window. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 299

