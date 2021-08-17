Aim for a goodnight’s sleep with these 6 types of nightwear that every woman must try

If you are someone who eats, sleeps and lives for fashion, then you will understand how rejuvenating it is when you wear stylish nightwear to your bed. Even though it may not make sense to most, a fashionable piece of nightwear is just as important as any other wardrobe essential. A fashionable lady will agree that even during your bedtime you should look a class apart while also giving your comfort the topmost priority. While many might opt for simple sleepwear or simply wear some old clothes for bedtime, we have a wide range of options for you to choose from! So add the one that will suit you the best, into your shopping cart and enjoy a goodnight’s sleep in style.

1. Sleep Shirt

On all those humid nights when you may feel stuffy and uncomfortable, a sleep shirt will come to your rescue! It is super breathable and you can either opt for a short sleeve, rolled up sleeve or long sleeve in funky prints and even floral prints.

Price: Rs.759

2. Night Dress

Night dresses are overloaded with cuteness and we bet you will fall in love with them and buy more than just one piece. The best aspect about a night dress is that it will suit every body shape and makes a right choice for hot, humid weather.

Price: Rs.714

3. Nightgown

Some old school looks never go out of fashion, and nightgowns are every woman’s favourite. You can upgrade your simple, plain nightie to a stylish embroidered, printed or lace patterned nightie. On nights when you want to feel confident, you can also opt for a sultry satin nightgown, that looks modest yet feminine.

Price: Rs.879

4. Pajama Set

It is impossible not to own a pajama set. Pajama sets exhibit utmost comfort and style. There has been a huge evolution and nowadays pajama sets have become funkier with prints, colours, and patterns. Do not forget to pair these super cute sets with a pair of comfy night slippers.

Price: Rs.650

5. Shorts Set

Make your nights even more comfortable and fashionable with these cute babies. Short sets are a fusion of allure and nonchalant look, especially if you opt for a lacey and printed shorts set. The coolest thing about a shorts set is that it complements every woman flawlessly, be it a tall or petite woman.

Price: Rs.674

6. Capri Set

If shorts are not your cup of tea, and pajamas are just not right for the warm weather, then worry not and pick a modest capri set. They are the perfect sleepwear for the winter nights and a decent wear for those who are not comfortable showing too much skin.

Price: Rs.899

