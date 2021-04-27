Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 5 Chic work from home style inspirations from Bollywood celebrities

The work from home culture is not going to end any time soon. So, let’s get our wardrobe revamped taking cues from the B-town ladies.

These challenging times have taught us that working from home is the only way forward and it is not so boring after all. Working in your comfy clothing, sitting on your bed with your brunch on one side and your puppy as your sole motivation on the other is a kind of a blessing in disguise! But remember, we vibe what we wear. Chilling in your pyjamas all day might kill your mode to work more efficiently and skillfully. This doesn’t mean you have to suit up but definitely, yes, you need to dress up to remind yourself that you are a gorgeous mess who is more than ready to live through these tough times in the best possible way. So for your next zoom meeting, client calls or group discussions, make sure you present yourself fashionably in comfort. Take cues from these divas to revamp your work from home wardrobe.

Alia’s blue and white checkered co-ord set is for the win! The flared pants and cosy blouse featuring a deep V neck and exaggerated sleeves with tiny ruffles is perfect to beat the summer heat and comfortably work on your digital screens. The tiny twist detail on the front of her crop top gives her simple outfit a playful spin. Alia tied her hair back into a neat bun and wore heart-shaped sunglasses to round off her summer girl look. You can spin around the home in this comfy, cute and stylish co-ord set to look and feel fab!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

White ripped jeans with an off-white shirt featuring oversized sleeves made Kareena’s sleek chic look. Though we don’t want her dramatic hat, boots and golden watch to work from home, her style is definitely a perfect pick to don unexpected video calls and zoom meetings. The dewy base, nude glossy pout and hints of blush can brighten up your day and put you in business ready mode. Together, it is a classy cool look to slay!

The Queen actresses picked out a cotton kurta pyjama suit to bask in the sun and read a book. Her cotton set in brown can be your ideal work from home wear that’s summer-friendly and also has its own tone of formal elegance. No matter what our age is, a cotton kurta set never fails us providing maximum comfort and style. We totally dig her look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar’s peachy co-ord set is the perfect one to make an impression on your zoom call. It's got the right dose of energy, glamour and confidence. The statement earrings and watermelon bag deserve extra brownie points. Her flared high-waisted pants with side slits and matching crop top featuring front knot detail and puff sleeves are a trendy pick to make your work hours at home more fun and fab.

KatrinaKaif

Katrina has got all the items from a lazy girl’s wardrobe and we love it all. Her mellow yellow ribbed full sleeve button-up top and matching pants are just so perfect to chill at home. Her adorable look is both cosy and trendy and a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe. With loose side-parted sleek blow dried hair and dewy makeup, Katrina looked stunning in her elegant classy yellow set.

For more Fashion & Beauty info follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas is our style guide to play with prints: 5 Times she sported it on summer ready outfits

Share your comment ×