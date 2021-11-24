Amazon Black Friday Sale: 5 Activewear clothing pieces to grab under USD 25

Looks like the pandemic has hit the pause button and gyms are back with open doors. Though the world is back on track, our body isn’t the same as it was two years ago. If you too are on a weight loss journey here are a few activewear outfits to grab that’ll help you sweat in comfort and save you from itching and back acne. Wearing the most comfortable piece of clothing during workout sessions is important for a healthy routine that doesn’t stop you in between. Scroll on and check these comfy pieces out!

Sports Bra

A sports bra gives you much needed support and makes sure you are in comfort. Whether you're heading out for a jog or running errands with the kids, this is what you need to work out, live in, and lounge.

Price: 20.90 USD

Deal: 14.16 USD

Racerback Tank Top

In the smoothest fabric you can find, these tank tops are a clear winner to hit the gym in. It doesn't restrict your movements and hugs you at the right places.

Price: 19.90 USD

Deal: 13.90 USD

Capri Yoga Legging

This Lightweight, moisture-wicking, breathable active stretch fabric capri pants helps in spreading your legs wide without any fear of tearing and is also soft enough to comfortably stay in it all day long.

Price: 22.90 USD

Deal: 14.60 USD

Mid-Length Yoga Shorts

If pants aren’t your go-to fashion choice for work out, click the buy button on these sporty shorts that are a fuss-free choice to work out and exercise freely.

Price: 15.90 USD

Deal: 11.10 USD

Hoodie Sweatshirt

Jogging or cycling in this weather needs a fitting that makes sure you are warm and cosy, also the ones that are lightweight and don't stick to the skin. This extraordinarily soft cosy Knit with a brushed surface and comfortable stretch hoodie is the exact one you were looking for.

Price: 35.90 USD

Deal: 25.10 USD

