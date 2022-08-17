Amazon deal of the day: 7 Comfortable and stylish women’s footwear for you at discounted prices

There is nothing called enough shoes right? Women do need a matching footwear with every dress to complete their look. But it is almost impossible to find footwear that is stylish and comfortable. Don't worry! We have got you covered. Today, we have come up with a range of comfortable and stylish women's shoes from the Amazon deal of the day.

7 Best Women's Footwear In Amazon Deal Of The Day

1. Carlton London womens Cll-6469 Flat Sandal

This super comfortable flat sandal has a rubber sole and a slip-on closure that makes it easy to wear and travel.

Price: Rs 995

Deal: Rs 517

2. Clarks Womens Violet85 Strap Black Pat Court Shoes

These gorgeous black pat court shoes also have super comfortable rubber soles that give you a solid grip while you are walking in them. It has a pointed toe shape that makes it a perfect fit for your party ensemble. It also is a slip-on so very quick to wear.

Price: Rs 8999

Deal: Rs 4409

3. Mochi Women Bronze Synthetic Sandals

These beautiful bronze synthetic sandals are perfect for traditional occasions and Indian wear. It is made of synthetic material and backstrap for better fit and 2 inches heel for elevation. It also comes with a 30 days warranty.

Price: Rs 1990

Deal: Rs 1048

4. Metro Women's 36-9259 Walking Shoes

These comfortable walking shoes have an ethylene vinyl acetate soul. The outer material is made of synthetic materials and has a slip-on closure. It also has a round toe shape. This product also comes with a 30 days warranty.

Price: Rs 2290

Deal: Rs 2153

5. Clarks Women Tri Tone Sneakers

This is a very hardy pair of textile sneakers that fit it in your feet perfectly because of its hook and loop feature. The sole of these sneakers are made of leather. For a longer shelf life allow your pair of shoes to air and deodorize on a regular basis and use shoe bags to prevent any stains.

Price: Rs 5999

Deal: Rs 2400

6. Carlton London womens Cll-5876 Flat Sandal

This beautiful sandal is made of synthetic materials and has a rubber sole, and is a perfect fit for ethnic occasions. These one toe flats are easy to slip on. And you can increase their shelf life by wiping them clean with a dry cloth every now and then.

Price: Rs 1495

Deal: Rs 822

7. Metro Womens 36-9254 Walking Shoes

This pair of walking shoes is made of synthetic material and has thermoplastic elastomers soles. It has a round toe design and no heel or elevation. This product comes with a 30 days warranty.

Price: Rs 1990

Deal: Rs 995

Amazon deals of the day are the exciting deals provided on products from various categories. Each of these products are valuable, and these deals can help you save a lot. Here are 7 if the best women’s footwear available on Amazon deal of the day. All these products are from popular brands, available on discounts only for a limited period of time.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

