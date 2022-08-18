Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Best Casual Shoes You Can Find at Discounted Prices

A great pair of casual shoes is not just stylish or in trend but also comfortable and durable. While you can get some surprisingly decent budget shoes, the best ones come with all-around features. While less expensive pairs of shoes tend to miss out on some of the required features, you can still find some effective ones in this Amazon deal of the day.

7 Best Casual Shoes In Amazon Deal Of The Day

1. Skechers Men's Go Run Fast-Alulight Shoe

This is a pair of running shoes that can be used as casual shoes as well. They are made of goga mat technology and 5-Gen technology. These shoes are machine washable and contain ortholite and can be worn as a pull-on.

Price: Rs 4999

Deal: Rs 3349

2. Big Fox Men's Classic Boot Shoes

The sole of these boot-shaped casual shoes are made of polyvinyl chloride. They have a lace-up closure and the body is made of synthetic material. The inner portion of the shoe is made of canvas. You can clean these shoes with leather cleaner or leather shampoo and dust them with a brush.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 599

3. Vellinto® Men's Casual Sneakers/Shoes

Want to go for a run, workout, or party or wear everyday? This pair of rubber shoe should be your choice. It has a rubber sole and has a lace-up closure and a heel height of 1 cm. It is extremely lightweight and seemless making it exceptionally suitable to walk. It also has a stylish spring blade sole, exceptionally lightweight mid-sole. A lightweight upper fly-knit hugs your foot like a socks. This 100% made-in-India shoe is also water resistant.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 539

4. Puma Women's Pacer Wn s IDP Sneaker

This gorgeous women’s sneaker is amazing as casual shoes and has a lace-up closure. The outer material of this shoe is made of textile and it has a round toe-shaped toe style. It also comes with a warranty of 90 days.

Price: Rs 3299

Deal: Rs 1561

5. Puma Men's Dazzler Sneaker

As the name suggests this dazzling sneaker has a rubber sole and a lace-up closure. It can be easily cleaned with a dry cloth and medium width.

Price: Rs 3999

Deal: Rs 1599

6. Vendoz Women Premium White Casual Shoes Sports Shoes Sneakers

This is a multifunctional pair of casual shoes that can also be used as athletic shoes. It has a faux leather sole and 1.5 centimeters heel. This sneaker is very lightweight and comfortable for jogging, walking and sports. It is designed to be durable and also has a stylish design.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 510

7. Puma Unisex-Adult Mirage MOX Vision Shoes Sneaker

These sneakers have an outer material of mesh and an inner material of rubber. With a lace-up closure these sneakers can be cleaned with a dry cloth. You also get a 90 days manufacturers warranty.

Price: Rs 7999

Deal: Rs 4064

Amazon deals of the day are the exciting deals provided on products from various categories. Each of these products is valuable, and these deals can help you save a lot. Here are 7 of the most comfortable casual shoes on Amazon deal of the day. All these products are from popular brands, available at discounts only for a limited period.

