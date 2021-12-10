Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Fashion pieces that will redefine your style the gothic way

The gothic fashion subculture is often borrowed from the punk fashion redefined with a little spooky touch. Dark, mysterious and edgy look consisting of bold lip shade, striking makeup and black clothes constitute the gothic look. Though it’s the best style to sport during the Halloween season, you can still strike a gothic look with these fashion pieces teaming it up with your wardrobe staples to keep it casual, simple yet gothic enough to steal eyes.

Corset

The origins of the contemporary goth style are found in the Victorian cult of mourning and corsets were the change changers then and still is! You can team this black lace-up corset with your white shirt, your dress to slim your waist and add up the edginess.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 398

Buy Now

Purple Lip Shade

This intense matte purple lip shade gives a very sophisticated beauty look that goes well with any outfit colour. It also channels a gothic vibe that’ll give sensuous yet fierce energy.

Price: Rs 295

Deal: Rs 229

Buy Now

Choker Necklace set

Black lace chokers are a must-have for every gothic fashion lover. This set featured 7 different edgy choker necklaces that you can sport for a party with your chic choice of outfit. Chokers look great on people with a longer neck and it is also a trending youth-favourite fashion accessory.

Price: Rs 3999

Deal: Rs 319

Buy Now

Double Prong Buckle Belt

Oozing punk rock vibes, this double grommet belt is an offbeat pick to style up your look in the late 70s and 80s style. Team it with the trendy leather pants and tee for a gothic chic look.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 749

Buy Now

False Nails

Nothing is more gothic than long matte fine black nails. This set features a set of 10 fake nails that are reusable. They are glued backside and stick on the end of the natural nail. These artificial nails are not a replacement, but an extension for natural nails to make your fingers look fabulous.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Mini Black Skirt

This flared and pleated mini skirt features divider shorts inside and is a comfortable piece that is layered with a netted fabric. You can pair the skirt with any top and pick a stylish belt to give it a gothic vibe.

Price: Rs 849

Deal: Rs 624

Buy Now

ALSO READ: 7 of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's accessories, wedding dress details and the ADORABLE meaning behind them