Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Stylish sunglasses you need to look uber cool this summer

Protect your eyes and add an element of style to your OOTD with THESE 6 chic sunglasses from Amazon. Check it out!

A cool pair of sunglasses can instantly elevate a look for both men and women. Not just are they protective gears that cool your eyes and serve as a shade from harmful UV rays, dust and other environmental pollution, they can very well be the statement-making piece in your attire that makes sure you are just dressed ordinary to the occasion. By the beach, to the mountains, while driving or working outdoors do not forget to look cool and fab with trendy eyewear. Here are 6 stylish sunglasses from Amazon at a pocket-friendly price to look just dashing!

The square frame sunglasses

Square shaped sunglasses are perfect for people with oval, round or angular face types. It frames your face in such a way that it looks made just for you. The trendy yellow tint and unisex shape make this pair a cool choice to beat the summer heat in style.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal of the Day: Rs 499

Buy Now

Round frame sunglasses

One of those frames which is often called the harry potter style is the round frame. No, you won’t look like an old man in it. Chuck the people who say that to you! This frame looks great on people with oval, triangular and square face type and it has got a slight hexagon to take that makes it super-duper stylish to look.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal of the Day: Rs 299

Buy Now

Unisex sunglasses and watch combo

Here is the set that’s light on your pocket yet high on the style quotient. The dark sunnies come with a matching watch and are a dapper cool choice for this summer. Be it for the outdoors, office, driving or you just wanna say hello to the scorching sun; just put on these round sunglasses and get set go.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal of the Day: Rs 249

Buy Now

Aviator Sunglasses

These stylish glasses suit almost all face types which is why the aviators are regarded as the cool dudes of all accessories. This is a fashionable pick that can make you look dashing in a cool pair of denim shorts and a tropical print top.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal of the Day: Rs 299

Buy Now

Cat-eye metal glasses

Cat-eye is not our high recommendation for round face type but is definitely a killer accessory that can make an impression. It is a perfect choice for outdoor sports and activities such as cycling, driving, shopping, travelling or hiking.

Price: Rs 1799

Deal of the Day: Rs 499

Buy Now

Butterfly Shape Sunglass

These oversized sunglasses have recently bloomed in the fashion world with a twist in design as compared to the older design, where you can find oversized butterfly sunglasses for women, a common modification to the old model.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal of the Day: Rs 349

Buy Now

Also Read: 10 Self care products that you need when life is getting too much

Share your comment ×