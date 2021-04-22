Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Summer skincare products you need for flawless and healthy skin
The dry climate and boiling temperature are no friends with happy skin. Taking care of your skin is very important to survive the summer heat. Broken lips, fine lines, tan are prime concerns of summer and we have got it all covered in today’s deal of the day with 6 fabulous skincare products that make sure your summer body is just perfect. Scroll on and start shopping for the trendiest products that are true to their quality and benefits claimed.
Lip balm
With SPF 15 and a new super moisturizing formula, this lip balm can provide you with baby soft plump lips. It makes sure your lips don’t get dry, patchy and broken due to the weather and keeps them hydrated and soft throughout.
Tan Removal Scrub
This Revitalizing Tan-Removal scrub is blended with pure papaya fruit which helps in dissolving dead surface cells, unclog pore openings and smooth the way for clear skin to the surface. Gentle refining action uncovers skin's natural brightness for a younger-looking complexion.
Facial Cleansing Pad
This cleansing pad is the best choice for exfoliating, blackhead removal, opening pores, massaging your skin and promoting blood circulation. The bottom of the brush is massage wave points that help deep and thorough facial cleansing, the other side has a non-slip handle that is easy to hold.
Peeling Solution for Glowing Skin
This peeling solution provides multi-level exfoliation resulting in skin lightening & brightening. A must-have when skin's natural ability to shed dead cells decreases, resulting in dull skin, age spots, pigmentation and uneven texture. Also, removes tanning and sun damage by promoting cell turnover, resulting in even glowing skin and a smooth texture.
Rose Water
Rosewater serves as a cleanser, toner and gentle moisturizing agent suitable for all skin types. It provides instant hydration to your skin while rejuvenating tired and dull skin and balances and restores skin's ph level and helps tighten pores.
Regenerating Exfoliator
Filled with extract of Acai berries which smoothly glide on the skin to exfoliate dirt and dead skin cells, this scrub is your golden ticket to flawless skin. You can use it while bathing, before waxing or shaving for smooth and glowing skin and also helps to get rid of your strawberry skin.