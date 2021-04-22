Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Summer skincare products you need for flawless and healthy skin

The summer days can be cruel to your skin. Parted lips and broken skin are not a turn on. So, here are 6 products to solve your summer skincare issues.

The dry climate and boiling temperature are no friends with happy skin. Taking care of your skin is very important to survive the summer heat. Broken lips, fine lines, tan are prime concerns of summer and we have got it all covered in today’s deal of the day with 6 fabulous skincare products that make sure your summer body is just perfect. Scroll on and start shopping for the trendiest products that are true to their quality and benefits claimed.

Lip balm

With SPF 15 and a new super moisturizing formula, this lip balm can provide you with baby soft plump lips. It makes sure your lips don’t get dry, patchy and broken due to the weather and keeps them hydrated and soft throughout.

Price: Rs 150

Deal of the Day: Rs 120

Buy Now

Tan Removal Scrub

This Revitalizing Tan-Removal scrub is blended with pure papaya fruit which helps in dissolving dead surface cells, unclog pore openings and smooth the way for clear skin to the surface. Gentle refining action uncovers skin's natural brightness for a younger-looking complexion.

Price: Rs 140

Deal of the Day: Rs 91

Buy Now

Facial Cleansing Pad

This cleansing pad is the best choice for exfoliating, blackhead removal, opening pores, massaging your skin and promoting blood circulation. The bottom of the brush is massage wave points that help deep and thorough facial cleansing, the other side has a non-slip handle that is easy to hold.

Price: Rs 250

Deal of the Day: Rs 159

Buy Now

Peeling Solution for Glowing Skin

This peeling solution provides multi-level exfoliation resulting in skin lightening & brightening. A must-have when skin's natural ability to shed dead cells decreases, resulting in dull skin, age spots, pigmentation and uneven texture. Also, removes tanning and sun damage by promoting cell turnover, resulting in even glowing skin and a smooth texture.

Price: Rs 699

Deal of the Day: Rs 664

Buy Now

Rose Water

Rosewater serves as a cleanser, toner and gentle moisturizing agent suitable for all skin types. It provides instant hydration to your skin while rejuvenating tired and dull skin and balances and restores skin's ph level and helps tighten pores.

Price: Rs 110

Deal of the Day: Rs 88

Buy Now

Regenerating Exfoliator

Filled with extract of Acai berries which smoothly glide on the skin to exfoliate dirt and dead skin cells, this scrub is your golden ticket to flawless skin. You can use it while bathing, before waxing or shaving for smooth and glowing skin and also helps to get rid of your strawberry skin.

Price: Rs 395

Deal of the Day: Rs 316

Buy Now

