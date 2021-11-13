Amazon Deal of the Day: Up to 60% off on snuggly winter wear outfits

The freezing cold of the winter month makes us want to sleep all day long. But it's also the season to try on some chic fashion trends. From thigh-high boots, hoodies to fluffy sweaters, we are all ready for winter to take over our wardrobe must-haves. Here are 5 fashion essentials for the season from Amazon that are now available at discounted prices to make you and your pockets happy. So scroll down and shop them all before the deal ends.

Jacket

Cool jackets are essential for layering your outfits and to stay warm. This cosy blush pink bomber jacket features two pockets, a hoodie lined with satin and faux fur. It's a pretty winter look you need to slay in style this season.

Price: Rs 2299

Deal: Rs 919

Buy Now

Hooded Sweatshirt

To add a fun spin to your everyday casuals, a hooded sweatshirt is a great pick. In a dark navy hue with cool floral print and text, this chic number is an easy cosy choice to don anywhere.

Price: Rs 1399

Deal: Rs 559

Buy Now

Cardigans

If you are looking for something that’s lightweight, vibrant and super chic, this multicolour striped cardigan is just for you! It features high collars and a fancy hemline.

Price: Rs 2800

Deal: Rs 698

Buy Now

Thermal Top

For someone who can’t stay alive in the piercing cold weather, black should be your colour of choice. With a flattering neckline, this slim fit thermal is not bulky and ugly like old fashioned thermals.

Price: Rs 800

Deal: Rs 569

Buy Now

Faux Pashmina Jamawar Shawl

A warm and beautiful shawl is a statement in itself. You can team it up with any outfit for an uber-cool winter-ready look or a vintage elegant style.

Price: Rs 1495

Deal: Rs 995

Buy Now

Also Read: Wedding Season Special: 5 Dresses for 5 functions to turn heads wherever you go