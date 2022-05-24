Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Handbags for women that are perfect for a style upgrade

Handbags are a part of everyday life. You need them to carry your essentials and store your belongings. Making this functional accessory a fashion statement is only with your styling choices and smart picks. In this Amazon Deal of the day list, we have curated 7 handbags for women that are now available at discounted price range thanks to Amazon offers. So why wait? Scroll on and grab them all!

Here are 7 handbags for women:

We have curated this pretty list of 7 handbags from Amazon deal of the day which means you can shop them at slashed prices today and just for today!

1. Flower Print Faux Leather Sling Bag

This beautifully designed floral print sling bag is an amazing choice for a brunch date or beach vacay looks. It gives a fun summer spirit and has 2 compartments and 1 pocket. Its perfect medium size makes it easy to carry and its compartments provide enough space for your essentials. The gold chain just adds to the style and perfectly compliments the overall design pattern of this beautiful sling bag.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 695

Buy Now

2. Envias Leatherette Side Sling Bag

Envias presents sling bags made of Faux leather in an array of colours with adjustable straps to ensure ease of carrying. The simple design makes it easy to match it with a variety of outfits. Its made of soft leatherette material and will stand up to your busy life schedules.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 439

Buy Now

3. Geometric Women's Sling Bag

This sleek design bag is something that has been trending for a while. It is a chic choice and has holographic features on its geometric patterns. The tote bag has a larger compartment to store all your belonging comfortably. It also comes with a chain sling to wear over your shoulders.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

4. Floral Embroided Sling Bag

Rounded design bags are a snazzy style statement. This sling is perfectly sized to store your belongings and essentials. With one spacious compartment, it's suitable to store all your stuff at once without having to divide them into small pockets. The bag has a gold frame twist lock on the front flap which adds to the styling of the bag.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

5. Lavie Women's Broxa Flap-Over Sling Bag

It is trendy, lightweight, spacious and available in beautiful multiple colours. The bag is beautifully crafted from premium man-made leather with the latest saffiano texture and wavy stitch pattern at the front. It also has a flat bottom to keep your essentials intact.

Price: Rs 2290

Deal: Rs 982

Buy Now

6. White Sling Bag

This cutesy bag has a gold cut fitting at the front which adds to the styling of the bag. The sling belt is long enough to suit all women and girls. It's got a sleek design that fits all essentials and has a charming look that’s perfect for all occasions.

Price: Rs 2290

Deal: Rs 982

Buy Now

7. Exoticubiquitous Sling Bag

Want something that looks and feels luxe? Here’s your pick! This monogram printed flap design sling bag with chain detail is a stunning fashion piece that will go well with both your Indian and western outfits. It's a sleek designer handbag for women that's now available at 63 percent off.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 735

Buy Now

Grab these stylish handbags from Amazon deal of the day at irresistible prices and upgrade your style with these cool choices. Handbags can also be a great gifting item that can make the receiver happy. It's an ideal gift that is thoughtful and useful because every woman needs a loyal handbag in which she could fit all her essentials and move without any hassle.

