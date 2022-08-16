Amazon deal of the day: 7 Stunning women’s ethnic wear to grab at superb discounts

While Indian wear does not need any introduction, getting your hands on some edgy piece of ethnic wear can be a difficult choice, especially with the sky-high prices, making additions to your wardrobe can be a little daunting. Keeping the same in mind, we have curated this list of 7 stunning women’s ethnic wear that you can try at a discount on Amazon deal of the day. This deal stays only for a limited period of time and can allow you to grab multiple appealing pieces at minimal prices. So, take a look at these options and enjoy new outfits daily.

Buy these 7 Stunning women’s ethnic wear at Amazon deal of the day

1. Grecii Looks Women's Straight Kurti Pant Set

This rayon kurta with contrast dupatta is a true example of ethnic elegance. The kurta comes with a printed pant that completes the attire and adds hassle-free comfort. It is a completely stitched set, so you need to be very precise about choosing your size. There is interlock stitching for long-life. Its 3/4th sleeves and square neck makes it a perfect fit for formal occasions.

Price Rs. 2,299

Deal Price Rs. 799

2. RAJMANDIR FABRICS Women's Anarkali Suit

If you wish to get a floral anarkali kurta that is all flowy and makes you look larger than life, then this suit is all you need. This anarkali suit is crafted from cambric cotton and is adorned with gota lace work and latkans. The suit comes with a pant, kurta and a contrast colour dupatta. Kurta runs to calf-length, pants style bottoms, both with colourful, and appealing floral prints on them. The best part about this suit is its comfortable fit that helps you flaunt your figure.

Price Rs. 4,499

Deal Price Rs. 1,599

3. Ethnicjunction Women's Kanchipuram Silk Half Saree With Blouse Piece

This kanchipuram silk saree is a great addition to the ethnic section of your wardrobe. It is available in 7 beautiful vivid colours that are highly suitable for newly wedded women or bridesmaids. The saree has a perfect length of 6 yards along with a blouse piece of 0.8 m. Created with silk blend, the saree has an alluring design with golden border and zari motif work. Get it at an incredible discount with the Amazon deal of the day.

Price Rs. 2,159

Deal Price Rs. 509

4. Manohari Women's Heavy Chanderi Cotton Silk Saree

This Chanderi cotton silk saree is a classic saree that lets you define your look with its simplicity, intricate border design and sheen fabric. The saree looks luxurious and is truly a statement piece for weddings, parties or ethnic day at work. It has a length of 5.5 metres along with a 0.8 metre blouse. Embrace this elegant piece of art to compliment your look.

Price Rs. 6,999

Deal Price Rs. 1,699

5. Vaamsi Women's Printed Kurta Trousers and Dupatta Set

This is the perfect dress for any casual or formal occasion that requires you to look stunning in the most simple and comfortable ethnic wear. The suit set has a kurta, dupatta and palazzo. Its light, pastel shades make it an appropriate choice for scorching summers or spring. Pair it with a kolhapuri jutis and Indian jhumkas to add that extra oomph to your look.

Price Rs. 3,497

Deal Price Rs. 989

6. BIBA Women's Salwar Suit Set

When wishing to add a classic pant and kurta style suit to your ethnic collection, this has to be your top choice. The suit is from the renowned ethnic brand called Biba. It has a straight kurta pattern with 3/4th sleeves and matching dupatta. There is a beautiful metallic print design on the kurta and dupatta. With cotton material, round neck and knee-length, the suit stands out as a ritzy choice.

Price Rs. 6,500

Deal Price Rs.1,539

7. Sutram Women's Pure Chiffon Collection Saree

This sequin saree from Sutram represents the latest collection using soft contrasting colours and sequin work. It is a majestic piece that can make you stand out in a crowd. Sequin design has been unanimously ruling the ongoing fashion trends and portrays meticulous perfection along with intricate design. Available in 11 striking shades, the saree is a must-have piece in your Indian collection. For a graceful look, pin up the borders and let your pallu fall.

Price Rs. 2,999

Deal Price Rs. 799

Amazon deal of the day is here, and this article has the best women's ethnic wear options. Each of these products is a result of exemplary design, crafted out of significant quality fabric with scrupulous details defining it. Whether you want to grace 6 yards of beauty or simply be at ease in a comfy salwar suit, this list has it all. Try grabbing your favourite pick during the Amazon deal of the day and look graceful while being totally comfortable.

