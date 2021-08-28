Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Stylish handbags that every woman MUST HAVE to amp up her OOTD

They say women carry the world with them. Pretty much true, right? From safety pins to business cards, we women need a lot of things at our fingertips to run the day smoothly. Thus, choosing the perfect handbag becomes very important. It also elevates your style and adds oomph to your everyday look. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 7 stylish handbags that you always wanted at irresistible prices. Now is the best time to shop for them and gift them to your loved ones or upgrade your style with them.

Round Sling Bag

This floral print round sling bag is a trendy option to slay any day. You can style them up for date nights and parties to bring a fun casual vibe with their chic design.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 469

Buy Now

Hobo Leather Bag

With a professional touch, this formal leather bag is the right pick that will go with your everyday office look and also has more room to fill your mobile phone, iPad, wallet, sunglasses, and other essentials.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 1519

Buy Now

Pastel Blue Tote Bag

This structured contemporary-designed pastel blue bag is sure a head-turner. This conversation starter bag has three different spacious compartments for sorting out your handbag mess and also back zipper pockets for other essentials.

Price: Rs 2699

Deal: Rs 699

Buy Now

Yellow Saddle Bag

With metallic loops, an external compartment and stylish buckle closure, this pretty yellow saddle bag are both decorative and functional. It's an interesting choice of hue to add a contrasting pop of colour for your neutral or monotone look.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 1096

Buy Now

Faux Fur Sling Bag

With a gold chain sling and a soft fluffy faux fur, this is a cute statement-making bag that is typically great for the winter season. You can style them up as a crossbody evening bag to rock your chic style.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Potli-Style Sling Bag

In navy blue colour this potli-style modern bag is an easy-to-carry bag that comes with a magnetic button and 3 zip closures with an adjustable strap. To the office, vacation, and even to parties, this pretty bag suits all occasions.

Price: Rs 1599

Deal: Rs 316

Buy Now

Clutch Bag

This sparkly party-ready number is a must-have for all wedding events to spice up your grand outfit and also to carry your necessary items like phone, keys, or tablets. It comes with a detachable sling and a golden glittery body that's a fashion statement in itself.

Price: Rs 4999

Deal: Rs 395

Buy Now

Every woman must have a handbag that suits her personality and adds oomph to her style. Handbags are like best friends, they carry your secrets and are always there for your needs. So did you shop for yours yet?

