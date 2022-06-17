Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Best cotton kurtis under ₹1000 that you can't miss

Kurtis are a wardrobe essential for every woman in India. The simplicity and versatility of a cotton kurti makes it the comfiest option for daily attire and is surely updated from time to time. This piece of garment is also relevant to all age groups - from girls to grown-up professionals, every woman owns at least one kurti. Cotton kurtis are also a great wear for the summers as they are lightweight and breezy. They can be styled with denim jeans, leggings, trousers and even palazzo pants. Here, we have the best cotton kurtis available at unbelievable prices on the Amazon deal of the day.

8 Best cotton kurtis on the Amazon deal of the day:

This short kurti is super chic and can be worn as an everyday style at home and also while stepping out for a casual outing. The kurti is crafted with the most comfortable fabric and its design suits women of every age. Whether you’re a college going student or a middle aged office goer, this kurti can be worn and styled by all!

Price: Rs.329

This super stylish Jaipuri printed kurti is made of pure cotton and comes in an eye-catching colour. It features 3/4th sleeves, a mandarin collar, straight-cut and a calf length that is suitable for casual and semi-casual outings. Team it with oxidised earrings and maroon leggings to complete the look.

Price: Rs.569

This cotton anarkali kurti in navy blue is a perfect attire that is comfortable and chic. With a versatile and eye-catching colour, round neck and a high-low hem, this kurti can be worn for a family function or a traditional get together. In case you are working from home and have an office video conference, this kurti would be the perfect attire for it. It is designed with red pompoms on the hemline and is crafted in pure cotton for comfort and breathability.

Price: Rs.599

For women who like to wear softer and lighter shades, this baby pink printed kurti would be the perfect pick. The kurti features a round neck, three-fourth sleeves, and a subtle floral print that one can never go wrong with. Pair this kurti with white palazzos or cigarette pants to complete your look.

Price: Rs.429

Straight kurtis can be easily paired with palazzos and jeans making them a versatile item every woman should own. This vibrant blue printed kurti will certainly make you look trendy and keep you comfortable at home as well as in any outdoor settings. Pair this blue kurti with black jeans, white salwar or white palazzo pants to complete your look.

Price: Rs.429

Crafted in a classic and simple, straight silhouette, this light blue kurti set will easily become your wardrobe favourite. The kurti features a straight hem, three-fourth sleeves and a V-neckline. This kurti also comes with matching printed palazzo pants and a sheer blue muslin dupatta with tiny white pompoms on the border. Update your look by accessorising this kurti set with silver jewellery.

Price: Rs.899

For a feminine update to your wardrobe, go for this bubblegum pink printed kurti. Featuring an all over ethnic design in white along with lace detailing along the borders, this kurti would look perfect paired with a white churidaar. This kurti is crafted in pure cotton and will keep you comfortable at home as well as while stepping out.

Price: Rs.429

This super stylish Jaipuri printed kurti is made of pure cotton and comes in two eye-catching colours - maroon and yellow. It features 3/4th sleeves, a round neck, straight-cut and a calf length that is suitable for casual and semi-casual outings. Team it with oxidised earrings and navy blue leggings to complete the look.

Price: Rs.539

If you are looking for new kurti designs or simply need a fresh pair to update your wardrobe, then we have got you covered with these super stylish and affordable kurti options mentioned above. These kurtis are available at unbelievable prices on the Amazon deal of the day so grab them before it's too late!

