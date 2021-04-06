Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Types of footwear every woman should have in her wardrobe

How well said is the quote- ‘Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.’ Here we bring to you curated 8 types of footwear to shine on every occasion.

To the beach, wedding, college or to the bathroom, every place and occasion needs different footwear to meet your needs. You can’t go jogging with your heels and not to the pool wearing your running shoes. This is why we have curated 8 types of footwear that are a must-have in every woman's wardrobe to look fabulous and feel at ease. So scroll down and shop these stunning numbers for yourself or to lovely women you know.

Slippers

These easy wear flip flops can ideally be used inside your home, to run small errands and to a beach party with your beach coverups. The printed thongs add up to its style elements to make sure your slippers are not boring.

Mules

Mules are footwear that doesn’t have a back so that you can put them on easily even if you are in a hurry. Here is a sporty one with a breathable mesh upper that claims to deliver high performance, durability and great comfort.

Ballet Flats

No, you don’t have to learn ballet to wear them. Ballet flats can be your perfect pick to team it up with a pretty frock, frilled skirt or any playful silhouette to look cool and comfy in it. It can be the best replacement for your pumps if heels are not your thing!

Running shoes

Round toe, lace-up shoes with rubber sole and foam footbed can accelerate your workout sessions to a more productive one. They make sure your foot is protected well during the extreme activities you indulge in.

Sliders

Slide into them and walk comfortable by the pool, bathroom, indoors or even to water your plants in the garden. They are trendy and the floral design on them gives them a beautiful look.

Pumps

These 3.5-inch heels can be your best friend to walk the style to your work, date night or parties. They go well with formal attire or even sarees to craft up an interesting picture.

Sandals

Want something easy yet stylish? Well, these sandals are the winning choice to walk comfortably also to look uber cool in them. These all-purpose sandals are a must-have in your footwear rack. You can wear them to your school, college or office.

Wedges

To bring a sensuous spin to your outfit, wear these fashionable heels. They come with a strappy tie-up detail and transparent upper to flaunt your feet in the best possible way. The eye-catching design offers an everyday fresh look in all seasons and compliments both ethnic and western wears.

