Amazon Deal Of The Day: 8 Women’s casual tops that every fashionista must have

All women have dealt with standing in front of their wardrobe and feeling like they have literally nothing to wear. For many women, this is a daily occurrence. A versatile pair of bottoms is something that you can throw on anytime and repeat several times. However, that is not the same case with a top. Fashionable women usually do not like to repeat their tops too much. Hence, here we have a list of women’s casual tops that are versatile, chic and classy on the Amazon deal of the day.

8 Women’s casual tops on the Amazon deal of the day:

Scroll down and take a look at these super chic and stylish casual tops for women.

Not to be confused with a tank top – because they aren’t the same – a sleeveless shirt covers more of your shoulders and either has a high neckline or a collar. It’s a staple piece for workwear or for your more refined occasions, as you can pair it with skirts during the warmer months and layer it under a blazer during the colder months.

Price: Rs.599

2. Tunic Top

Women of all ages and sizes can pull off tunic tops. Stylish and loose fitting, tunics drape beautifully right below the hips or sometimes down to your knees. Either way, they’re flattering for every womanly figure. This tunic top can be styled with skinny jeans, jeggings or a pair of leggings.

Price: Rs.809

As its name suggests, V-neck tops have a collar shaped like a “V”. You can find this style in t-shirts, blouses, button down shirts, sweaters and tunics. Nothing screams boldness and confidence louder than a V-neckline top and nothing feels more satisfying than rocking in an outfit that brings out the best in you if not make you the centre of attention.

Price: Rs.399

A peplum top works for any body type. When styled right, it highlights hourglass figures, defines waists for those in need of a little more shape, and keeps you looking and feeling cute if you’re worried about a little lower belly pooch.

Price: Rs.499

An office staple, button down shirts add a touch of sophistication to pencil skirts and women’s dress pants. They also transition seamlessly to your weekend wear when paired with jeans and a statement necklace.

Price: Rs.349

Some women are afraid to show off a little skin. Don’t be! Sass up your wardrobe with this cute top. Long sleeve, sleeveless, off-the-shoulder, form-fitting or loose, you can find several styles and lengths of crop tops, meaning you can find one that you’ll feel comfortable and confident wearing.

Price: Rs.629

Every woman needs a cinched top hanging in her closet. It’ll become a go-to for those bloated days or date nights when you plan on eating a four-course meal.

Price: Rs.349

No need to borrow your significant other’s flannel anymore. Get your own flannel tops! With its soft feel, a relaxed fit, sleeves that can be rolled up or left down and a length that can be tucked in or left out, what isn’t there to love?

Price: Rs.899

If you are a working woman who has a very social life, then you need to have a few top options in casual wear that are versatile, chic and classy. Buying tops from big brands can be super expensive and not feasible. Mentioned above, are a few casual tops on the Amazon deal of the day that are stylish, chic and versatile.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

