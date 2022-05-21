Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Perfumes for women who want to smell like heaven

Finding that perfect perfume is tougher than finding a perfect date. But if you are here, you are almost ready to grab the perfect perfume to smell like an angel from the heavens. Good fragrances are so very important that it leaves a long-lasting impression and our subconscious mind does tend to remember everyone with their own unique scent. In today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you 7 perfumes for women that will amp up your spirits and make you feel divine and fresh.

Here are 7 perfumes for women from Amazon deal of the day :

These 7 fragrances are now sale thanks to the Amazon deal of the day. So, grab them at slashed prices right away!

1. CFS Lady Eau De Parfum

With heart notes of jasmine, peach, plum and base note musk, sandalwood, vetiver, this is divine fragnance can be used for party, office, daily wear, for all occasions and all purposes. This fragrance is naturally luxurious and dangerously addictive.

Price: Rs 360

Deal: Rs 330

Buy Now

2. Vivid Sandalwood Perfume

This perfume for women comes with a sweet sandal note with a lovely woody base reminiscent of wild sandalwood trees in the forest. The sweet milky top note blends well with the crisp middle notes of timber and ends with the sublime and pure sandalwood note.

Price: Rs 360

Deal: Rs 290

Buy Now

3. Guess Seductive Women

Seductive by Guess is an enticing fragrance evoking all femininity, confidence and a seductive charm. This mind warming fragnance captivates you with deep notes of bergamot, black currant and pear; the middle notes are of jasmine, African orange flower and orris root followed by base notes of vanilla, olibanum and cashmere wood.

Price: Rs 4400

Deal: Rs 2593

Buy Now

4. White London Perfume

Want that high-class luxe scent? This should be your pick. This premium fragrance is a spring blend of fresh fruit and flowers that embodies the classic, elegant and timeless appeal of these exquisite fragrances. This product is a stand out fragrance because its fragrance will make your partner fall fiercely in love with you.

Price: Rs 366

Deal: Rs 328

Buy Now

5. Riya Intense Gold Apparel Perfume

With this flirty, feminine perfume, get ready to take over the world with your charming fragnance. It will put you in good mood and boost your confidence. This product in display comes in an attractive glass bottle and comes in liquid form. It measures 80 millilitres and the package contains one perfume. This product is not tested on animals.

Price: Rs 395

Deal: Rs 350

Buy Now

6. Engage L'amante Intensity Eau De Parfum

With a cheerfully vibrant blend of citrus and berries, followed by a calming, woody trail, reminiscent of white driftwood by the shore; this fragrance is perfect to draw out your intensely joyful expression of love.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 764

Buy Now

7. Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum

This is a luxurious and classy perfume for women is a burst of floral freshness that is perfect to set your appealing persona, making it one of our iconic fragrances. Spritz the enchanting, delightful fragrance of Romance, and set out to write a love story, an epic romance between you and your dreams.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 267

Buy Now

Amazon deal of the day is just an everyday sale event where can get your hands-on products at discounted rates for a limited time span. These fragrances are available at exciting deals right now and these deals will be valid only till tonight. So why wait? Grab them all right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

16 Artificial jewellery pieces

16 Jewellery sets

Amazon Sale: Top 7 coolers

4 Different types of heels for women

Amazon sale: 7 exquisite home decor items

15 Sunglasses for women

15 Sunglasses for men

Amazon Sale: 7 Summer weddings essentials

7 Best dermaplaning tools

15 Fashion accessories for men

Also Read: Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners to boost your glam factor right away