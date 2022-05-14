Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Stylish watches to amp up your fashion game this summer

Time is the most precious gift you can give to anyone. It can be reused or reversed! Close to that is the watch, which shows you the time. Watches have been a great gifting idea for women and men ever since their invention and even today, we regard them as a precious and useful gift that you can give to your teachers, parents, friends or even lover. Today, we have curated 7 stunning watches from Amazon deal of the day that’s got all the sass and class to up your fashion game. Let’s scroll through and find the apt watch to gift to your beloved or to yourselves.

Here are 7 watches from Amazon Deal of the Day

A demonstration of exquisite craftsmanship, incomparable aesthetic sensibility and quality has been prioritized while listing out these 7 watches. They are definitely the best you can grab from the offered price range.

1. Branded Analogue Diamond Black Dial Magnet Watch

This black watch comes with two bracelets which can be worn together as a style statement. The beautiful black watch also features a crystal-embellished design and is sure a conversation starter. It's a perfect gift item for birthdays, anniversaries or even graduation parties.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 299

2. Piraso Watch for Men

When it comes to gifting for men, we are often confused. What can we gift them? Clothes? shoes? A video game? Well, that depends from person to person but a classy watch is a riskless choice that your man will definitely use and love and remember you every time he looks at it!

Price: Rs 1599

Deal: Rs 319

3. Flower Stone Blue Diamond Watch

Here’s a youthful number that features a blue crystal-embellished floral design. You’ll also get a matching silver bracelet free along with it. It is highly recommended to clean the strap with a soft cloth on a regular base. Too much contact with water will shorten the life of the watch.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 299

4. Women's Chunky Black Watch

A chunky black watch is a power statement. It will make your wrist look cool and give an edgy look to your style. This fabulous watch comes with a beautiful box, making this an ideal gift that is both classy and useful. The hands are designed so that the hours, minutes, and seconds can't be confused for one another and easy to read.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 249

5. Fossil Analog Silver Dial Watch

This premium watch is a classy one with a pastel pink strap and a luxe vibe. It's absolutely elegant and stylish with a simple design. You will love this number if you are obsessed with minimalistic design and feminine elegance. It's an ideal gifting option for moms, and girlfriends as it does have a romantic edge to it!

Price: Rs 8995

Deal: Rs 5397

6. Metal Bracelet Chain Watch

If you're looking for a chronometer that has a simplistic yet unique design then you should settle for this stunning watch. The rose gold watch with a spotlessly silver dial has a robust and magnetic charm of its own. The round shape of the dial further adds to its appeal. You can show it off with your casual and formal attire to grab compliments from everyone around.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 629

7. Rose-Gold Magnet Watch

Rose gold coloured watches are trending these days. Its premium look and sleek design are unparalleled! The dial is protected by a mineral glass and has a strap for added comfort with precious finishing. The time is controlled by a single crown on the side of the watch. This watch is highly used for sport plus casual wear.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 299

These watches from Amazon deal of the day are now available at discounted prices. Don't wait for tomorrow as the deal dies tonight! We hope you loved our curated collection of 7 steal-worthy watches. Tell us in the comments below which among these 7 you got for your friend!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

