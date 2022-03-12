Amazon Fashion Sale: Amp up your summer wardrobe with these colourful dresses

The ongoing amazon fashion sale is offering great fashion deals on trendy fashion items. The transition to summer inspires a full spectrum of mood-enhancing hues to perk up your closet. The colour trends are rendered in everything from bright hues to soft pastels, reflecting the optimistic feel of the season. This summer, introduce your wardrobe to the dreamiest, wearable colours yet.

1. Soft Lilac

Soft lilac definitely qualifies as a new favourite colour for a lot of fashionistas. If you are not a fan of purple, this shade, which has a touch of sleek, grey undertone and a pastel-like finish will change your mind.

Price: Rs.1899

Deal: Rs.722

Buy Now

Price: Rs.1999

Deal: Rs.799

Buy Now

2. Bright Yellow

A bright sunshine yellow ensemble will perfectly resemble the beautiful spring season. It has a wonderfully elegant look to it that makes it feel far more elevated than gold and also more extremely eye-catching, making you the centre of attention wherever you go!

Price: Rs.2340

Deal: Rs.459

Buy Now

Price: Rs.1899

Deal: Rs.578

Buy Now

3. Hot Pink

Somewhere between a fuchsia and magenta lies this brilliant shade of pink, which some might refer to as rhodamine red. It's more purplish than Barbie but still undeniably fun and it holds a lot of power.

Price: Rs.1899

Deal: Rs.1435

Buy Now

4. Neutral Tones

The neutral tones in the past year have been way more upbeat than a classic khaki or tan. These trendy neutral tones are guaranteed to rule the fashion world in 2022 as well and need to be embraced this spring. The trendy shade lies somewhere between a light caramel and coffee colour.

Price: Rs.3150

Deal: Rs.591

Buy Now

5. Scarlet Red

Scarlet is a bright red colour sometimes with a slightly orange tinge. It is by far the boldest colour that has been quite trendy in this new year and needs to be a part of your spring wardrobe. It is perfect for those days when you want to stand out and make an effortless statement.

Price: Rs.4499

Deal: Rs.1806

Buy Now

6. Sky Blue

Blue has always been a trendy colour for every season. But this spring, opt for the soft pastels that are soothing to look at. A pastel colour that reminds you of the clear skies on a beautiful day. This colour is sure to put you into a happy and peaceful mood.

Price: Rs.1499

Deal: Rs.944

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Amazon Sale Offers Today: Best face serums that will solve all your skin conditions