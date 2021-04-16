Amazon Fashion Sale: Casual wear that every man must own

Add style and flamboyance to your casual wear with these price-worthy t-shirts and bottoms on Amazon.

Amazon has managed to yet again impress us with their big fashion sale! These casual clothing items for men are a must-have. Men usually prefer to dress comfortably over being stylish. But what if we told you that you can be both and that without spending too much? These clothing items are so in vogue and also make a perfect choice for summers. Hurry up and add these to your cart right away before it is too late!

Jack & Jones Men's Slim T-Shirt

What better colour to represent summer wear than yellow? This yellow crew neck t-shirt provides a great fit and looks absolutely classy and comfy. Made from pure cotton, it is super breezy and soft, and can be worn on long days.

Price: Rs.399

Dennis Lingo Men's Plain Slim Fit Casual Shirt

The perfect brunch wear does not exist. Well, this casual shirt is just the brunch wear you are looking for! Crafted from cotton and detailed with a mandarin collar, it is casual yet dashing. It will look even great when teamed with a pair of beige chinos. And let's face it, there is nothing more attractive than a man in pink!

Price: Rs.549

US Polo Association Men's Classic Fit T-Shirt

If I could name any one colour that adds sophistication and urbanity to any clothing item, then i would say olive green! Olive green is a colour for every season and it can even make basic casual wear look poised and classy. This crew neck t-shirt not only looks dapper but is also very breathable and has a good absorbency.

Price: Rs.412

Scott International Men's Regular Fit T-Shirt (Pack of 3)

This pack of 3 t-shirts is very reasonable and makes for a great wear on a normal, sunny day. This pack of cotton t-shirts comes in 3 versatile colours that can literally be paired with any kind of bottoms. The relaxing fit of the t-shirts also makes them a great option for gym wear and other athletic activities.

Price: Rs.469

Proline Men's Track Pants

Squeezing into your jeans on a hot, sunny day is a dreadful process that men really do not want to go through. These stretchable grey track pants offer enhanced comfort throughout the day. They are super easy to put on and are the epitome of style and comfort. Apart from being the perfect casual wear, they also double up as the perfect outfit for sports, gym, light workouts or running.

Price: Rs.809

Classic Polo Mens Fashion Lounge wear

Are you in a mood to just lounge around the entire day in the most comfiest outfit? These shorts are a dream-come-true for all the lazy fellows out there. They are super breezy but also look extremely groovy. Now you can stay in your comfort zone even when you are outdoors without worrying about looking too laidback. Team these shorts with a plain t-shirt and get the perfect casual look.

Price: Rs.400

Colt by Unlimited Men's Skinny Fit Jeans

No matter how much you try to dodge them, jeans are an absolute must-have in every wardrobe. They are the most versatile bottoms that can make any outfit look good. These grey washed jeans however, are much more comfortable than a lot of the other ones. Crafted from cotton, they cater to sharp, playful and powerful men who love to dress stylish.

Price: Rs.409

Cherokee Men's Regular Fit Casual Shirt

A man dressed in a swanky shirt is definitely an impeccable sight! Printed shirts make a great summer wear and even look good with chinos and cotton shorts. This printed cotton shirt makes for yet another great brunch outfit and looks best when teamed with casual trousers.

Price: Rs.547

Ruggers by Unlimited Men's Slim fit Casual Trousers

If you are looking out for versatile and comfortable bottoms that can amplify your on-duty as well as off-duty looks, then you have landed at the right place. These beige trousers give a very flamboyant and urbane look, and can be worn with casual t-shirts as well as shirts. Teaming these with classic white sneakers will further elevate your look.

Price: Rs.672

