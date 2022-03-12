Amazon Fashion Sale: Cotton suit sets to bare with the India's tropical climate

India’s warm and tropical climate urges you to pick out a huge pile of cotton apparels to wear throughout the day. The day is not so far when you are going to dump in all the thick fabric clothes and slide into cotton apparels throughout the day. This year ditch denims, silk tops, lycra and other body hugging fabrics and keep yourself cool and composed in these cotton salwar suit sets. Amazon fashion sale offers will help you to upgrade your cotton collection and get ready for the unbearable summer heat.

Slay the day in these cotton suits brought to you by Amazon fashion sale offers:

1. Ayukta Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set

This cotton salwar suit is a straight fit kurta set that will provide you sheer comfort. It will keep your body breathable and make the gushing heat waves bearable. It is a 100 percent cotton printed suit that comes with a dupatta, kurta and pants. It is a non-transparent fabric that comes without a lining

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 677

Buy Now

2. Rajnandini Women's Pure Cotton Straight Kurta Set

This kurta set is a comfortable cambric cotton. It is a set of straight fit kurta, straight palazzo pants and a dupatta. The kurta has an alluring geometric print. On the other hand, the dupatta features the bandhani print. With a round neck style and skin friendly fabric, this cotton kurta set is worth buying.

Price: Rs. 4665

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

3. INDO ERA Women's Cotton Blend Set

This cotton blend set comes with a solid coloured straight kurta, palazzo and a dupatta. The keyhole neck style and printed kurta and palazzo is extremely soft and comfortable to flaunt throughout the day. The tropical climate will soon make you cranky but with this cotton suit on, you can easily beat the heat.

Price: Rs. 3299

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

4. Rajnandini Women's Cotton Anarkali Suit

This A line anarkali cotton suit provides your skin enough space to breathe during summers. This anarkali suit is a set of pure cambric cotton anarkali, a straight palazzo pant and a floral print chiffon dupatta. Teh floral anarkali has minute embroidery that uplifts the beauty of the overall cotton suit.

Price: Rs. 4996

Deal: Rs. 1234

Buy Now

5. BIBA Women's Cotton a-line Suit Set

Shoutout to all the fashion enthusiasts who love to flaunt cotton suit sets effortlessly. This BIBA Women's Cotton a-line Suit Set is one such set that you should definitely pick from Amazon fashion sale. It comes with irresistible color combinations and patterns and helps you experience the joys of traditional Indian wear regardless of your body type. This A-line kurta set with dupatta is subtle yet elegant to pick for tropical weather.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1499

Buy Now

6. Ratan Women's Cotton Readymade Salwar Suit Set

This suit set is a printed kurti palazzo dupatta set. The kurta is made up from cotton satin, the bottom is of cotton whereas the dupatta is of cotton mull. All these fabrics are non transparent and come without lining. Teh suit set is light in weight and a perfect pick for sustaining the hot day.

Price: Rs. 3299

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

7. BIBA womens Suit Set

This suit set features an asymmetrical hemline. It has a high and low anarkali top, churidar at the bottom and soft cotton dupatta to complete the look. The light blue colour combinations and patterns make this suit a worth admiring piece.

Price: Rs. 3799

Deal: Rs. 2659

Buy Now

8. Khushal K Women's Cotton Printed Kurta With Palazzo Dupatta Set

This suit set comes with a cotton straight cut kurta. The palazzo and dupatta are made up from rayon fabric. This women's cotton suit set features the latest style and pattern that is perfect for Indian weather. This suit set will help you maintain an elegant look all year long.

Price: Rs. 3399

Deal: Rs. 949

Buy Now

Get ready for summers in the most fashionable way with these cotton suit sets. We are sure they will keep you calm and composed during summers and maintain your body’s breathability with utmost ease. Don't forget to give the credit to Amazon’s fashion sale because of which you can pick exclusive branded cotton sets at discounted prices.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

