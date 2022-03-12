Amazon Fashion Sale: Different types of earrings for women at highly discounted rates

The ongoing amazon fashion sale is offering great fashion deals on trendy fashion items. Earrings are the most fashionable jewellery type that forms that staple of every woman’s wardrobe. Earrings are the only jewellery that is adorned by all women of all ages, from childhood to the dotage. Girls love wearing and experimenting with different earrings types on different occasions. Here, we have all types of earrings at amazing sale prices which will make you want to grab them right away!

1. Stud Earrings

Stud earrings, also known as earrings tops, are a type of small earrings that sit snugly on top of your earlobe without dropping down or climbing upwards. Stud earrings typically feature a simple design often made of pearls or crystals. Diamond studs especially solitaire stud earrings and pearl stud earrings are the most popular stud earrings. Stud earrings are a staple of every woman’s jewellery box and can be worn at any place or occasion, from a day in the office to the night at a party.

2. Drop Earrings

Drop earrings are an extension of stud earrings that fall slightly below the earlobe but stay fixed close to the ears without dangling down. Drop earrings hang down below the earlobe but are almost stationary. These are mostly statement pieces perfect for an evening date or at any special occasion like weddings and parties.

3. Dangle Earrings

Dangle earrings or just danglers are similar to drop earrings. They have a fixed part on the top that sits tightly on the earlobe while the rest of the earring hangs down freely below the ears. Danglers have an intricate design and a slightly higher glam quotient than stud earrings. They are fancy and have an appeal to it that can dress up any attire, and are the most fashionable and playful jewellery type. They are very versatile and can be added to a pair of formals as well as to a pretty saree for a party.

4. Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings, also known as Bali Earrings, are the lightest pieces of jewellery a girl can wear. These are one of the oldest earrings types and have been loved and adorned by women from different cultures and eras. Hoop earrings are in the shape of a sleek bangle that stretches from the front of your earlobe to the back. Hoops earrings come in different sizes starting from as small as the size of a ring to the size of a giant bangle.

5. Chandelier Earrings

Chandelier Earrings are a type of dangler earrings in the shape of a luxurious chandelier. Chandelier earrings ooze luxury and femininity and are the most vivacious jewellery type. It has a fancy earring design that is perfect to adorn to a party or special occasions.

6. Jacket Earrings

Jacket Earrings are a two-way earrings design where a stud-type element is attached to the front of the ear lobe while the main designer component goes at the back of the ear. The two elements fasten each other through the piercing. Jacket Earrings are unique and fun to wear as they create an illusion in your ears.

7. Tassel Earrings

Tassel earrings are a type of dangler earrings that has a top element attached to the ear lobe and numerous sleek long threads hanging from it. Tassel earrings come in a variety of designs and materials. They are attention-seeking and playful. You can pair different types of tassel earrings with different outfits and occasions.

8. Jhumka Earrings

Jhumka earrings are traditional earrings mostly worn by women of the Indian subcontinent. It is a quintessential earrings type that forms the staple of every Indian woman’s jewellery box. It is a type of dangler earrings that has a bell-type structure hanging below the ears. While Jhumka earrings are typically worn with Indian ethnic attires, today it is also paired with western ensembles to create a fusion effect.

