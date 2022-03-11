Amazon Fashion Sale: Go ‘Very Peri’ in stylish outfits in Pantone Colour of the Year

Amazon fashion sale is the weekend online sale event where you can grab stylish fashion pieces at discounted prices. From casual wear to occasional wear outfits, the fashion deals will entice you to revamp your wardrobe. If you are looking to go trendy this season, check out the below-listed fashion products in Pantone colour of the year, Very Peri. These lavender numbers are all the rage at the moment and are a must-have in your wardrobe.

Here are 7 fashion products from Amazon Fashion Sale:

1. Very peri oversized tee

Firstly, we have a casual cute tee in very peri colour that features a bold print across the chest in white which reads “ Self Love.” You can team this drop shoulder number with shorts or cargo pants or even ditch bottoms and style it with a waist belt to look uber cool!

Price: Rs 673

2. Colour-blocked above knee dress

Love sporty looks and offbeat silhouettes? This white and lavender dress is exactly that. It's got a zipper front, mock neck and dual cargo-style patch pocket. It's an eye-grabbing piece that you can wear on your vacation.

Price: Rs 1247

3. Lavender bodycon dress

A bodycon dress is something you can style up in for any occasion and look classy. The sleeveless number featuring scoop neckline and midi length silhouette is a fun and elegant number that stands out in its solid very peri colour. Team it up with chunky kicks or transparent heels to slay in style.

Price: Rs 499

4. Partywear A-line dress

I’m totally in love with this cutesy mini dress featuring a frilled hem. The long sleeve, crew neck dress is a winning style to look sassy and snazzy without going overboard. Wear your hoop earrings, matching lavender stilettos and style your hair up in a high ponytail to look rakish in this dress.

Price: Rs 973

5. Sporty co-ord set

Lounging on the couch, running on the ground or sweating in the gym, here is the stylish co-ord set to rock. This split colour tee and shorts are made from soft jersey material that makes sure you are in comfort while you walk the talk in style.

Price: Rs 799

6. Wide-legged denim pants

The spring-summer season is the perfect time to rock coloured denim pants. These breezy wide-legged pants can be paired with your white ribbed crop top or halter neck tops to up your style game for the season. Wide-legged pants are a versatile fashion piece that you wear on all occasions.

Price: Rs 649

7. Ribbed Top

The Amazon fashion sale is the best time to grab hot fashion products. If you are looking for something uber-cool then this offbeat crop top is a must buy number! The ribbed square neck number features a corset-style hem which gives it a millennial style tweak.

Price: Rs 420

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

