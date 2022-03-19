Amazon Fashion Sale: Stylish bracelets at deal-breaking prices you need to steal from the weekend sale

Whether you have a taste for minimal fashion or maximalist looks, bracelets must be a part of your style. Bracelets are worn around the wrist and have been one of the most loved ornaments that can be teamed up with both modern and ethnic looks. Different types of bracelets bring a different charm to one’s look. They can also contain jewels, rocks, wood, shells and crystals to add beauty to the piece of jewellery. Amazon fashion sale offers exciting deals on stylish bracelets that you always wanted to own. Scroll below to steal your favourite brace from the fashion sale.

Here are 7 stylish bracelets from the Amazon fashion sale:

1. Crystal multilayer stylish bracelet

This multilayer charm bracelet is a stunner! The gold plated bracelet features stars and moon designs embellished with shiny crystals that makes it a perfect pick for minimalist looks. Whether you are going on a date night donning your pretty white dress or wearing a saree for an intimate party, make this bracelet part of your look to seal your style elegantly.

Price: Rs 199

Buy Now

2. Austrian crystal bracelet

This rose gold bracelet featuring chunky Australian crystal embellishments is a colourful yet subtle toned ornament that gives it a sophisticated feminine feel. Team it with a white shirt and jean look or with a shirt dress to cut the picture-perfect.

Price: Rs 299

Buy Now

3. Swarovski platinum plated bracelet

Make a statement with this eye-grabbing sparkly platinum plated bracelet embellished with crystals. It's also an excellent gifting item that your girlfriend, mother or friend will absolutely love. Its neutral silver colour makes it perfect to pair it up with all outfits.

Price: Rs 275

Buy Now

4. Deep ocean blue hearts bracelet

Radiating feminine romance, this blue heart-shaped crystal bracelet is an elegant and beautiful piece to own. The adjustable closure ensures a secure fit. The oval shape of the bracelet keeps the main part in front and even makes it fit to hand perfectly.

Price: Rs 1499

Buy Now

5. Reiki healing beads stretchable unisex bracelet

Evil eye beads have been on trend for a while and we believe it continues to be a part of faith and style. This bracelet will keep all evil eyes away from you and intricate and polished design will make it a conversation starter piece.

Price: Rs 175

Buy Now

6. Rose gold cubic crystal bracelet

This contemporary designer bracelet is something we all wish to own. Its cubic crystal design and alluring rose gold colour make it a perfect piece to spruce up your look for any event. The bracelet comes in a cute jewellery box along with a Giva jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth.

Price: Rs 3799

Buy Now

7. White pearl silver bracelet

If you are looking for something that you can pair up with your bangles and handcuffs, this beautiful white pearl bracelet can be your perfect pick. It's elegant, minimal and aesthetically pleasing to look at! Made from a double wire gathan chain, this silver pearl bracelet is highly durable for daily use.

Price: Rs 1199

Buy Now

How do you like these beautiful bracelet collections from the Amazon fashion sale? Love them all? Then you should definitely shop for them all. Bracelets are an interesting gifting item that you can give as a birthday present or return gift.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

