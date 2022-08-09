Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Stylish bottom wear for you under Rs 1000

Choose from a stylish array of comfortable women’s bottom wear in this Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022. We have listed some bottom wear from top brands that are curated for your need and your comfort. Be it formal wear or sportswear you will find a bottom wear for every occasion. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now!

7 Stylish Bottom Wear On Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. AKA CHIC Women's Regular Jeans

This comfortable women’s jeans comes in the evergreen boot cut design. It has 5 basic pockets, a zip and button closer and is made of stretchable denim and elastane. You can wash it in the machine but do not use bleach on it or dry rigorously.

Price: Rs 2599

Deal: Rs 919

2. ADBUCKS Womens Slim Fit Denim Lycra Stretchable Jeggings

This denim lycra stretchable jeggings has a loose fit and is comfortable. It is slim fit, mid waist and ankle length crafted with premium quality denim. Its 2-back pocket detailing gives it a style that looks expensive. Its elasticity allows you to wear it for exercise as well as casual or formal purposes.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 669

3. UZARUS Women's Regular Fit Capri

This cotton regular fit capri is as easy breezy as it looks. It has 2 side pockets, is 100% comfortable and can be machine washed as well as dry cleaned.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 349

4. NITE FLITE Women 100% Cotton Shorts

Made with 100% cotton this pair of shorts is ideal as a loungewear, sleepwear and nightwear. The material it is made of is derived from premium yarn and has a 2- Back pocket. it has detailing that gives style without expensive prices. It also has the drawstring elasticated waist and convenient side pocket.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 699

5. AKA CHIC Women's Relaxed Jeans

This high rise, relaxed jeans comes with basic 5 pockets, a zip fly and button closure and a relaxed fit. It is made of non-stretchable denim cotton that can be machine/hand washed but cannot be bleached. The color of the product might vary from the image.

Price: Rs 2399

Deal: Rs 829

6. FITINC High Waist Gym, Yoga, Active and Casual Wear Tights for Women

These tights can be classified as activewear or sportswear and are sweat absorbent. These have a 4-way stretchable, skin friendly fabric that has an easy stain release.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 469

7. Miss Chase Women's Navy Blue Skinny Fit High Rise

A blue skinny fit jeans can go with everything right? You can wear it as casual wear, business wear, daily wear and day wear. It is made of 78% denim cotton, 21% polyester & 1% elastane. It is a high rise jeans with stretchable fit and 2 side pockets. You can wash it in the machine.

Price: Rs 1899

Deal: Rs 759

Sport a matching bottom wear to complete your ethnic or western look. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, you can get fashionable bottom wear at discounted prices.

