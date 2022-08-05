Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Prime early deals on striking sunglasses to amp up your look

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is just around the corner. But before heading towards the sale, do not forget to check out the Prime early deals on remarkable sunglasses brands. These brands are offering their best products at astonishing prices which are worth exploring. Since, the offers last for a limited period of time, we have you covered. Here are the top 7 Prime early deals on sunglasses that you can avail now.

Grab these Prime early deals on sunglasses running at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses

Fastrack brings to you these cool sunglasses that not only protect your eyes from sun rays, but also add grace to your entire look. These glasses are now being offered at discounts on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Created with durable plastic frames and polycarbonate lenses, these glasses are highly durable. It provides complete UV protection, which is not offered by all sunglass brands. The lenses are quite narrow and do not cover your entire face.

Price Rs.799

Deal Price Rs.599

2. EFERMONE® Polarised Sunglasses

These polarised sunglasses are unique and look totally chic. The sunglasses provide UV protection along with making your appearance glamorous. Made with a matte finish frame, the sunglasses look super cool. For that additional comfort, the glasses come with spring hinged arms. The glasses come with a hard case, authenticity card and cleaning cloth. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers a discount on this product, which you can avail now with the ongoing early Prime deals.

Price Rs.2999

Deal Price Rs.499

3. Black Jones Original Polarised Sunglasses

Amazon Sale offers these stunning Black Jones original sunglasses at jaw-dropping discounts. These black polarised aviators are truly heart captivating. Not only do they look great, but are amazingly comfortable for the face. These sunglasses are super light with a metal body and polycarbonate material. The product can keep your eyes protected while you can focus on outdoor activities like driving, swimming, etc. By using these aviator sunglasses, you can look chic and fashionable instantly.

Price Rs.2,499

Deal Price Rs.499

4. Vincent Chase By Lenskart

When you wish to enhance your personality effortlessly, opting for these sunglasses from the Vincent Chase collection can be a smart thing to do. Its unisexual design makes it an apt choice for both men and women. The lens comes with scratch coating that not only keeps the harmful UV rays at bay, but also protects the sunglasses. It features grey rim square design which is super light in weight, thanks to its polycarbonate material. You will be stunned to get these sunglasses at unbelievable discounts running at early Prime deals due to the Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022.

Price Rs.2,599

Deal Price Rs.739

5. JIM HALO Polarised Sports Sunglasses

Jim Halo polarised sunglasses can make it to your collection at nearly half the price due to the Independence Day sale. These sunglasses come with comforting features like nose pads, anti-slip design and light material. Its fashionable retro classic design can make you stand out in a crowd. The lenses are made of a protective coating, leading to total UV protection. Being scratch resistant and sturdy, it can be a great choice for athletes.

Price Rs.1,599

Deal Price Rs.939

6. Rozior® Women Sunglass

For people who like to keep their look stylish and smart, need to take a look at these stunning sunglasses from Rozior. The sunglasses are made of highly durable alloy that is light in weight and prevents skin irritation. It is highly comforting for the nose and face. When all you can think of is strong sun protection and a complimenting design for your face, these sunglasses can be highly useful. Try getting them at discounts during the Great Freedom Festival.

Price Rs.2,699

Deal Price Rs.530

7. GREY JACK TR90 Polarised Sunglasses

Grey Jack polarised sunglasses are popular for their incredible durability, flexible frame and comforting style. The frame is super flexible and can bend without breaking, as per the need of your facial features. You can get full-coverage against the UVA/UVB rays of the sun, dirt, water and other environmental pollution. The trendy square design suits both men and women. You can enjoy a wider vision field and appear more attractive with these sunglasses.

Price Rs.1,699

Deal Price Rs.1,169

If you have been waiting to invest in a good pair of sunglasses, then this is the best time to grab them with the ongoing discounts on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. It is the sale of the season that is organised for Indians as a celebration of Independence Day. Other than the big offers that exist during the sale period, there are early Prime Deals going on just before the sale to provide renowned brands at unbelievable prices. We have brought the best sunglasses at amazing rates here for you. Grab them as the offer is for limited time only.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Prime early deals on beauty, makeup, fashion, accessories & more

9 Tempting kickstarter deals on Home & Kitchen products you just can’t resist

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Dates, discounts, offers & all you need to know

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Early kickstarter deals on fashion, beauty, electronics & more

Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale: 8 Best kickstarter deals on makeup products for all beauty enthusiasts

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter deals on top luggage brands that you shouldn't miss

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Early kicstarter deals on mobile phones from Oppo, Realme & more