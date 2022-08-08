Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale on all-time favourite women's footwear

To all the women out there! Today is the day when you can update your footwear collection with the trendiest styles. From classy to funky, add them all to the cart and be grateful for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This year Amazon is giving you full freedom to vouch for everything that was on your list months ago. To make sure you make the most out of the deals, we have listed some explicit styles below.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale on women’s footwear

Roll your eyes over and shop for the trendiest style of the season.

1. Catwalk Womens Casual Wear Slipon Flats

These flats are surely the slip-ons that will compliment every casual outfit of yours. They are stunning and everything gorgeous. It has the perfect blend of comfort with fashion so that you don’t fiddle with your style quotient. The jaw-dropping deal on this branded footwear is worth grabbing.

Price: Rs. 1495

Deal: Rs. 599

2. Inc.5 Womens green Flat Sandal

These Inc.5 Womens green Flat Sandals are currently trending. The style of these sandals never seems to return. This perfect slip-on sandal will take your OOTD up a level. The style and pattern of the sandal don’t cause shoe bites or any discomfort. What are you waiting for? Go grab the Amazon deal now.

Price: Rs. 1890

Deal: Rs. 799

3. Mochi Womens Fashion Sandals

These sandals are those ethnic beauties that you can’t resist sliding into. Raksha Bandhan is right at the corner and so you ought to flaunt some of your newbies this year. These sandals come with a sheet sole. The kitten heel is yet another USP of this stylish footwear that will make sure your feet don’t ache while you walk.

Price: Rs. 1690

Deal: Rs. 761

4. BATA womens Cicilia Sandal

This sandal defines comfort at its best. They come with a buckle closure and white platform heels. They look smart, casual, and most importantly stylish. If you are finding everyday footwear, then this sandal is worth investing in.

Price: Rs. 1699

Deal: Rs. 1087

5. Mode by Red Tape Women's Ankle Boots

These brown ankle boots come with a zip closure so that you don't need to keep an eye on the laces. These boots are ultra soft and lend you a comfortable footbed to give your feet comfort and breathability. They look graceful and take your OOTD to another level. So, don’t miss any chance and seize this Amazon deal straight away.

Price: Rs. 5299

Deal: Rs. 1127

6. Denill Women Cross Strap Cone Heels

These Denill Women Cross Strap Cone Heels have a distinctive style and go nicely with any fashionista's wardrobe. The open-toe heels can be teamed with any causal or ethnic wear. And today is the day when you can snag these heels at a slashed price. Thanks to Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 449

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is definitely the boon you were looking for to update your footwear collection. After all, footwear is equally important to lay some bold styles and turn heads around. The slashed prices, stunning deals, and massive discounts are finally allowing you to give Cinderella-like feels. Head to Amazon and shop them all before they are gone!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

