Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 7 Cool Levi’s Outfits to Grab from the Early Kickstarter Deals

A perfect closet comprises all types of clothes, including fancy party outfits and cool casual outfits. While most of us are excited about getting our hands on the latest party wear, the casual section seems to lag. Fortunately, there are early kick-starter deals going on with the onset of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, and top brands like Levi’s are offering their best variety at discounted prices. Here are our top picks that can be grabbed at pocket-friendly rates. 7 Striking Levi’s Outfits to Snag at Exciting Prices from Amazon Kickstarter Deals

1. Levi's Women Cotton Blend Crew Neck Sweatshirt Having this red sweatshirt from Levi’s in your collection can help you get ahead in the fashion game without making major efforts. With a crew neck and full sleeves, it is a comfy choice for the autumn and winter months. The sweatshirt is made from cotton-poly blend fabric, which lets you enjoy a sweat-free cozy vibe all day long. Bonus points go to its white graphic pattern, which adds swank to this vibrant sweatshirt.

Price Rs. 1,999 Deal Price Rs. 679 Buy Now 2. Levi's Men's Relaxed Shirt This is a must-have relaxed-fit shirt for every man who likes to keep it classy and comfortable. It has a stunning floral print which makes it a great choice for a day out with friends or a special date occasion. The brand uses a blend of cotton and viscose to craft this magnificent piece of men’s clothing. The shirt lets you stand out with minimal styling. Team it with a pair of shorts or jeans along with slip-ons for casual, beach vibes.

Price Rs. 2,399 Deal Price Rs. 1,559 Buy Now 3. Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans If you are looking for a perfect slim-fit jean option, then this one from Levi’s must not be missed. Its impeccable design, rough and tough material, and staple brand logo make it an exemplary choice for daily wear. Though Levi’s is a luxury brand that offers its products at high-end prices, you can still grab this ravishing piece at a budget during the Amazon kick-starter deals.

Price Rs. 3,699 Deal Price Rs. 1,479 Buy Now 4. Levi's Women's Regular T-Shirt Looking for a premium-quality t-shirt that looks alluring and can keep you comfortable all day long? Try out this vibrant yellow t-shirt from Levi’s that complements your silhouette while giving you a cool vibe. Featuring a crew neck and a cute graphic pattern, this t-shirt can become your style statement for casual occasions. Team it up with a pair of jeans, or capris along with a comfy pair of loafers to keep it classic and relaxing.

Price Rs. 999 Deal Price Rs. 347 Buy Now 5. Levi's Men's Regular Polo Shirt Though a regular polo t-shirt can look very basic, owning it is important as it helps with versatile ways of styling. It can be used with a pair of shorts during a vacation, or can even be a part of daily sportswear. One such polo t-shirt is this one from Levi’s. It is worth investing in due to the premium quality material, trendy striped pattern, and comfy short sleeves. You can get it at a discounted price on Amazon kick-starter deals.

Price Rs. 2,099 Deal Price Rs. 944 Buy Now 6. Levi's Men's Slim Shirt Investing in a relaxed-fit shirt like this one is always a wise thing to do. Not only can it be a part of your casual outfits, but such luxurious shirts can even be a part of your formal wear. And with Levi’s backing its style and quality, it can be a long-lasting, durable piece of clothing. The dark blue color can be teamed up perfectly with contrasting shades of trousers, jeans, or capris. The relaxed slim fit design and pure cotton fabric contribute to its trendy and comfy feel.

Price Rs. 1,799 Deal Price Rs. 810 Buy Now 7. Levi's Women’s Regular T-shirt There can never be too many casual tops and t-shirts in a woman’s closet. Right? If you too believe the same, then this pink t-shirt from Levi’s can be a great addition to your wardrobe. It has a casual style, simple boat neck, and soft fabric. Pair it with a skirt, jeans, or even shorts to look chic on a budget.