Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Exciting Deals on Luxury Watches for Women That You Must Grab

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is the most awaited sale of the season, and it’s the perfect time to purchase from the best luxurious watch collections for women. These watches usually cost a fortune and can be a huge burden on your budget plans. But with the biggest sale of the season going on, you can avail hefty discounts and add trending women’s watches to your watch collection. Check out our top picks, and you can thank us later! Keep reading further to explore heart-captivating pieces! 9 Luxury Watches for Women to Snag from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

1. Fastrack Fleek Analog Dial Women's Watch Fastrack is a deluxe brand that offers a wide range of watches that are stylish, durable, and simply breathtaking. This particular watch is an eye-catching piece that exudes grace all the way. Its rose gold color and round dial make it a true stunner for special occasions. The watch is water-resistant, thus suitable for regular wear too.

Price Rs. 2,550 Deal Price Rs. 1,784 Buy Now 2. Sonata Analog Women's Watch Sonata is an age-old brand that has been catering to us with its outstanding stylish and contemporary watch designs. Here is a classic example of this brand’s extraordinary designs. This silver color watch is a quintessential piece that deserves a place in your accessory drawer. It represents simplicity and grace with its analog display, round black dial, and metallic band. The watch comes with a year of manufacturer's warranty for defects, ensuring you enjoy the best moments with the accessory.

Price Rs. 874 Deal Price Rs. 654 Buy Now 3. Titan Ladies’ Neo-Ii Analog Black Dial Women's Watch For people who just can’t resist timeless pieces, investing in this watch can be highly pleasing. It is an old-school design with exemplary features like a black dial, round metallic case, and a brown leather strap. What differentiates this unique watch from the modernistic designs is its solid quality, elegance, and classic panache. Designed to attain your fashion goals, this analog watch is a vintage choice that complements every attire.

Price Rs. 1,995 Deal Price Rs. 1,581 Buy Now 4. Daniel Klein Analog Blue Dial Women's Watch- DK11404-4 If blue is your color, and you wish to adorn it all the time, then this blue-colored watch from Daniel Klien will surely charm you. It has a metallic band and round blue colored dial that does the job of a gorgeous accessory and elevates your look. Slip this ravishing piece on your wrist and compliment your looks. Other interesting features of this cool accessory include its water resistance and a year’s manufacturer’s warranty, making it a durable choice.

Price Rs. 4,250 Deal Price Rs. 1,401 Buy Now 5. Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch- BQ3181 Be a trendsetter with this captivating watch from Fossil and make your appearance a splendid affair. The watch is a true representative of the trendy design and classic luxurious quality offered by Fossil. Molded with stainless steel, this rose gold analog watch stands out as the most refined, timeless piece. The watch has a 2-year warranty and can be a perfect addition when trying to look incredibly classy!

Price Rs. 9,495 Deal Price Rs. 5,297 Buy Now 6. Sonata Onyx Analog Black Dial Women's Watch If black is your first love, then this polished black watch is a must-have piece of accessory for you. It has a high gloss black dial with a rose gold crown that goes perfectly well with every outfit. The watch is loved for its premium quality, fulfilling your fashion satiety in an instant. When you want to stand out as a great gift giver, this startling choice can help you emerge as the winner. Bonus points go to its 12 months of manufacturer’s warranty!

Price Rs. 2,125 Deal Price Rs. 1,700 Buy Now 7. Teal by Chumbak Live Slow Watch & Bracelet Set This is a funky piece of art that has the power to beautify a woman's wrist and work like a charm. The watch features a stainless-steel strap, glass encasing, and an analog display. Along with it comes a bracelet that complements the watch flawlessly. Whether it is about surprising your loved ones or taking your style game a notch higher, this watch from Chumbak can be your go-to piece of accessory.

Price Rs. 3,095 Deal Price Rs. 1,390 Buy Now 8. French Connection Analog Dial Women's Watch When all you can think of is buying an artistic masterpiece to ace your looks, getting this watch from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a smart move. Not only does this watch represent excellent quality, but also keeps your fashion goals sorted. Its minimalistic but striking design is simply awe-inspiring. The analog design, rare green color dial, and round shape go hand in hand to make this watch stand out as a majestic, swanky piece of accessory.

Price Rs. 6,950 Deal Price Rs. 1,493 Buy Now 9. Timex Analog Gold Dial Women's Watch - TW000Q810 Lastly, on our list, we have this dapper choice from Timex. Timex is a renowned brand, and its watches speak for the brand’s fashion-forward ideas. This analog watch from Timex excels at elegance. It has a rose gold color round dial and stainless-steel strap that makes it an enduring choice for daily wear. Nothing adds to your persona as this exceptional, tasteful piece of accessory that is aesthetically pleasing. The watch features water resistance along with a year’s warranty, making it a worthy investment.

Price Rs. 4,395 Deal Price Rs. 2,417 Buy Now Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is a great opportunity to invest in women’s watches. Not only are the prices slashed but the variety is mind-boggling. The festival is for a limited period only and so, these deals should be availed as soon as possible. Hurry, these all-time favorite watches can be out of stock soon! Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

